Meet the Casual Knit Dress That’s Comfortable Enough to Sleep In

There are certainly dresses on the market that are worth wearing, even if they may be a bit uncomfortable. But on most days, we’re opting for frocks that make Us feel totally carefree! We don’t want to worry about a piece not looking right. Instead, we want to feel like we’re wearing our comfiest loungewear while still looking put-together. It’s a win-win situation!

As far as which dresses fall into that category, it’s all about necessary knits. In the summer, we need to make sure the fabric is lightweight enough so we don’t sweat through the material — and that’s exactly what this bodycon midi dress from PRETTYGARDEN offers!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Square Neck Knit Bodycon Dress for prices starting at $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

The style of this dress is simple, but it’s elevated with a few key features which make it special. We adore the square neckline, which looks great on virtually body type — and the small slit on the side helps the hemline flow a bit. Of course, this also makes make it easier to walk in. We also are digging the ribbed material, which is usually the sign of a comfy vibe!

But the cherry on top of this dress is the tie waist detail. Even though this is technically a bodycon style, this extra touch can cinch in the waist even more and give your figure a shape that’s far more streamlined.

You can pick up this dress in a slew of beautiful hues, all of which are fairly neutral. Though we’re obsessed with wearing bright colors in the summertime, neutrals are far more versatile. We always need that in our wardrobe! You can style it for the day or night by adding or subtracting a couple mandatory accessories — plus switching out your footwear. Team it with sneakers and then change into your favorite pair of heels when it’s time for dinner. Easy, breezy, steezy!

