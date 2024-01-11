Show Off Your Curves With This Form-Fitting Sweater Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

One of the most versatile pieces you can dress up or dress down for a variety of situations is the sweater dress. No matter what body type you have, and no matter your type of style, you can work a sweater dress like nobody’s business. And when the weather is so chilly, rainy, and icy for much of the country right now, you need a wardrobe piece that looks good and keeps you warm in that type of climate.

Sweater dresses can be worn alone with a pair of tall boots, paired with your favorite leggings, worn with tights or jeans, or a pair of shorts. There are plenty of ways to rock them, and each one is cuter than the last. We’ve found an absolutely gorgeous sweater dress that you’re going to wear all season long and it’s high time you grab one and bring it home for yourself.

Itching to spend some cash on a new sweater dress to wear out to your next big event? You can get your own by heading over to Amazon!

Get the Prettygarden Knit Sweater Maxi Dress for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Prettygarden Knit Sweater Maxi Dress is a long, slimming, stretch dress that goes all the way down to your ankles. Its thin yet cozy sweater material is flattering for just about everyone, and it’s adorned with a bow at the waist. While its long and flowy bottom looks great with ribbing detail, the top half of the dress complements it with puffy sleeves.

This V-neck sweater dress is appropriate for any environment, whether you wear it to work or out to brunch with friends. It comes in 12 different colors as well, so you can find something nice out of your wardrobe to pair it with.

Buyers absolutely love this best-selling sweater.

“A must have staple dress!” one wrote. “It looks and feels high end, elegant, and very classy.”

“Absolutely love this dress!” another commented. “I bought this sweater dress for maternity/family pictures and it was above and beyond what I expected. The material is super thick and comfy and it’s very flattering. I’ve been wearing it to all holiday events since it’s so comfortable. I’m 5’8 and 32 weeks pregnant and a medium fit perfectly. I definitely recommend!”

