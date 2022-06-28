Every Little Detail of This Mini Dress Is So Flattering

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A new day, a new dress! That’s the kind of life we’d like to live. We will say, however, that sometimes a dress comes along that never sits in our closet for long. We know something is special when we want to re-wear it over and over again!

This mini dress from Amazon is one of those dresses for Us. It’s the type of dress that will attract compliments like a magnet and always have you feeling confident, chic and comfortable. It’s always been a good time to buy it, but now is actually the best time. Why? It’s on sale! And yes, it’s on Prime!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Summer Striped Wrap Ruffle Hem Pleated Mini Dress (originally $41) starting at just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

This short-sleeve mini dress has a wrap-style look, but it can actually be pulled right on without having to tie, zip or button anything. The surplice V-neckline is there though, with flattering stripes diagonally reaching down toward the waistband, which hits at the slimmest part of the waist. This waistband is elasticized for stretch and a more customized fit, and it has a decorative drawstring bow detail to really nail the wrap look!

Below the waist is a swingy skirt with a ruffled hem. Let’s dig deeper into that hem though, because it’s not just a little flowy or flared. Inside the pleats of the ruffles, the stripes change direction to form a chevron type of pattern, creating a really fun, flouncy detail that will catch eyes even all the way across the room!

This dress even comes in 11 colors, all with white stripes to contrast and create that body-contouring design. All are on sale right now, but we were thrilled to find shades like Bean Green and Purple down to just $31. You could also opt for a sunny yellow, a royal blue or maybe a more neutral grey!

Dress this piece up or down, wear it with or without a bandeau underneath, grab it in more than one shade — just make sure there’s a hanger ready in your closet for it. Though, the goal is that it won’t be hanging up in there too often!

