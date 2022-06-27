17 Ultra-Packable Pieces to Help Make the Most of Your Suitcase Space

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Traveling soon? Whether you’re going on vacation, to a wedding or to visit family, one of the biggest common stressors among travelers is fitting everything inside their suitcase. It’s expensive to have too many bags, but overpacking is also kind of our thing!

Let’s make things easier by preparing for any upcoming trips with clothes that are super easy to pack. We don’t want anything that’s going to take up half of our suitcase space. Every piece should be able to be folded up into a compact little square, or maybe a pouch. See 17 of our favorite examples below!

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Yes, this The Gym People top is cropped, but what makes it a must-pack for Us is its built-in bra, making it so you don’t have to bring an extra one. It’s also so versatile, meaning you can wear it again and again on your trip!

2. We Also Love: These simple, slim-fit Amazon Essentials tanks will have no problem folding up into tiny little squares or rectangles. Grab a pack with two colors and bring one or both!

3. We Can’t Forget: Don’t fret if you need to bring a button-up shirt. Leave the iron at home and just pack this wrinkle-resistant Como blu shirt!

4. Bonus: More crop tops, please! This edgy SweatyRocks pick makes our list with its ripped details!

Jackets

5. Our Absolute Favorite: Packable jackets simply make Us happy. This entire Champion windbreaker can be packed into its front pocket. And look at that sale price!

6. We Also Love: Going somewhere cold? No problem. This bestselling Amazon Essentials puffer coat can be folded down so small, it could fit in your purse!

7. We Can’t Forget: Don’t worry about rain in the forecast! See that small carrying pouch that comes with this Hount rain jacket? The jacket fits inside of it!

8. Bonus: How about a stylish poncho instead? This Totes poncho is reversible, and it packs down into the front storage pocket!

9. One More: Jackets are some of the biggest things you have to squeeze into your suitcase, so here’s an extra find just in case. It’s an Under Armour storm jacket that packs into a bag in the left front pocket. And it’s on sale!

Bottoms

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Comfy and quick to dry, these BALEAF shorts take up a big space in our heart — but not our suitcase!

11. We Also Love: If you’re struggling for room, opt for leggings instead of sweats. Super cold? Try these fleece-lined Ewedoos leggings!

12. We Can’t Forget: Slip skirts have a fluid nature that lets them fit into just about any space. This cheetah-print Keasmto midi skirt can be dressed up or down too!

13. Bonus: Harem-style pants are also easier to pack than, say, jeans, and they’re much more comfortable. This Banjamath pair doesn’t have too much extra fabric either!

Dresses

14. Our Absolute Favorite: Short, simple, sweet — this WEACZZY dress will likely be one of the first things you pack on all upcoming trips!

15. We Also Love: No need to fuss over folding sleeves when you’re bringing this Verdusa cami slip dress. Which color is your fave?

16. We Can’t Forget: If you’re going to a wedding or fancy event, try to opt for something that isn’t super long and/or layered. This cowl-neck xxxiticat cocktail dress is glamorous and easily packable!

17. Bonus: This tie-strap Clarisbelle mini dress is just the cutest thing. It’s breezy and bound to attract endless compliments!

Looking for more great finds? Check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

