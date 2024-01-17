Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Every day, there’s a battle between us and our closet. We start off with a long staredown. Then, we make a move . . . only to be quickly and inevitably defeated. We end up throwing on something we don’t even like just so we can make it out of the house on time.

Even though we personally pick out the clothing in our closet, we’re almost always left with “nothing to wear.” One of our goals for this year is to create an infinitely wearable wardrobe so we can call off that everyday battle for good. And this jumpsuit is here to help!

Get the Prettygarden V-Neck Wrap Drawstring Jumpsuit (originally $51) on sale for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Love Taylor Swift’s $2,650 YSL Bag? Get the Look for 98% Less Have a blank space in your handbag collection that needs to be filled? Let Taylor Swift be your inspiration. The singer was photographed arriving at Electric Lady Studios in NYC on Tuesday, January 9, wearing a green sweater dress, a brown wool coat by Stella McCartney and black Gucci boots, a tan YSL bag hanging […]

We spotted this jumpsuit while perusing Amazon’s fashion bestsellers — and it was easy to see how it had accrued nearly 15,000 reviews. The first thing we love about it is that it’s an entire outfit in one piece, meaning it’s already making getting dressed easier.

This stretchy jumpsuit, which comes in 25(!) solid shades, is the perfect blend of comfort and style. It has a surplice neckline for a wrap-inspired look, and it cinches at the waist, even adding a drawstring. It also has short sleeves and tapered ankles.

The overall fit of this top-selling jumpsuit scores major points with Us. It hits that “just right” spot between fitted and oversized. It’s loose, but not baggy, and it accentuates your figure without clinging. TL;DR — it’s amazing.

Yet another thing that makes this jumpsuit a wardrobe essential is that it’s ready for all seasons. The short sleeves and airy viscose-blend fabric make it nice for warmer weather, while the extra coverage is fall and winter-friendly.

This jumpsuit could go with strappy sandals and a sun hat in July and with booties, a beanie and a chunky cardigan in January. Wear it with flats and a silk scarf or with chunky sneakers and a denim jacket. Or just keep it simple with slip-ons and go layer-free! Whatever you do, just make sure to grab this jumpsuit while it’s on sale!

Not your style? Shop more from Prettygarden here and explore more bestselling jumpsuits, overalls and rompers here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us