21 Non-Amazon Deals to Grab on Prime Day

It’s Prime Day! But while Amazon has seemingly countless brands, there are definitely some faves that are only available on other sites. Some brands also only have deals elsewhere, specifically during Prime Day/Prime Week!

Once you take care of your Amazon shopping, we highly recommend checking out these non-Amazon limited-time deals you can grab today. See our faves in beauty, fashion, fitness and home below!

Beauty

Three Ships Beauty: Use code HOWL20 to take 20% off sitewide!

Use code to take 20% off sitewide! Avène: Use code HOWL20 to take 20% off sitewide and get free shipping!

Use code to take 20% off sitewide and get free shipping! Bed Bath & Beyond: Take up to $30 off select haircare!

Take up to $30 off select haircare! SiO Beauty : Take 20% off sitewide and get Creaseless Clips with any order of $65!

Take 20% off sitewide and get Creaseless Clips with any order of $65! Kjaer Weis: Use code KWHOWL20 to take 20% off sitewide!

Use code to take 20% off sitewide! Spongelle: Get a limited-edition French Lavender Boxed Flower ($18 value) with any $30 purchase!

Get a limited-edition French Lavender Boxed Flower ($18 value) with any $30 purchase! Skin Gym: Use code PRIME to take 20% off sitewide!

Fashion

Coach : Save 50% off during the Summer Sale!

Save 50% off during the Summer Sale! Lively: Get two items for $50 on select styles!

Get two items for $50 on select styles! Huckberry: Take 30% off select items!

Take 30% off select items! Shinesty: Use code AFF35 for 35% off all men’s and women’s swimwear!

Fitness

Horizon: Use our exclusive code USSUMMER5 to take 5% off cardio machines!

Use our exclusive code to take 5% off cardio machines! Theragun: Take $100 off the Theragun PRO and so much more!

Take $100 off the Theragun PRO and so much more! InsideTracker: Use code PRIME31 to take 31% off all plans!

Home

Sonos: Take up to 40% off certified refurbished inventory!

Take up to 40% off certified refurbished inventory! Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on mattresses!

Save up to $500 on mattresses! Bed Bath & Beyond: Take up to $100 off small kitchen appliances and so much more!

Take up to $100 off small kitchen appliances and so much more! Dyson: Save $100 on the Dyson Pure Cool™ TP01 purifying fan and so much more!

Save $100 on the Dyson Pure Cool™ TP01 purifying fan and so much more! Wayfair : Take up to 60% off during the Summer of Deals!

: Take up to 60% off during the Summer of Deals! AeroGarden: Take 30% off all Farm Gardens!

Take 30% off all Farm Gardens! LEVO: Take 15% off sitewide and get free shipping on orders $100+!

