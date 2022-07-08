15 Amazing Wedding Dress Deals You Can Nab Before Prime Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here comes the bride! And yes, she got a major deal on her stunning dress! Not everyone thinks of Amazon as a bridal destination, but once you actually start to look, you’ll realize just how many amazing wedding dresses there are — along with picks for your engagement shoot, bridal shower, rehearsal dinner, reception and more!

No need to wait until Prime Day to nab a hot deal on a white wedding dress from Amazon. There are some incredible deals available right now. Check out our 15 faves below!

BerryGo Deep V-Neck Backless Maxi Dress

With a strappy back, a plunging neckline and intricate detailing, this beachy bridal pick is mesmerizing!

Get the BerryGo Deep V-Neck Backless Maxi Dress (originally $29) for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

JASAMBAC Off-Shoulder Bodycon Midi Dress

We’re getting old Hollywood vibes from this elegant dress! The lace overlay just beautiful!

Get the JASAMBAC Off-Shoulder Bodycon Midi Dress (originally $39) for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Abaowedding Sleeveless Lace Bridal Gown

The flowy chiffon, the lace sweetheart neckline, the keyhole back! This long gown is a stunner with great reviews — we can’t believe the low price!

Get the Abaowedding Sleeveless Lace Bridal Gown (originally $160) for just $110 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Ever-Pretty V-Neck High Low Party Dress

So many people buy gorgeous shoes for their wedding and no one can even see them. This high-low dress will show off your footwear!

Get the Ever-Pretty V-Neck High Low Party Dress (originally $70) for just $57 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

OwlFay Transformer Convertible Wedding Dress

We’re getting Greek goddess vibes from this dress. The best part is it can be worn practically countless ways. There’s a guide in the Amazon pictures showing nearly 30 options!

Get the OwlFay Transformer Convertible Wedding Dress (originally $40) for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

MAXVIGOR Off-Shoulder Ruffle Hem Dress

We’re digging the boho/cottagecore vibes from this tiered midi dress. We’d love to see this one with a floral crown or embroidered veil!

Get the MAXVIGOR Off-Shoulder Ruffle Hem Dress (originally $45) for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Ever-Pretty Short Sleeve Long Evening Dress

So sophisticated! The fluttery, semi-sheer sleeves on this dress are so romantic!

Get the Ever-Pretty Short Sleeve Long Evening Dress (originally $83) for just $66 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Miss Ord Sequin Wedding Dress

This fitted dress features a subtle yet sparkling design all over, letting the sequins catch the light and really make you shine!

Get the Miss Ord Sequin Wedding Dress (originally $90) for just $78 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Ever-Pretty Mermaid Evening Dress

Looking for a mermaid silhouette? Check out this beauty with its silvery accents and body-hugging fit!

Get the Ever-Pretty Mermaid Evening Dress (originally $87) for just $66 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Zattcas Smocked Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress

This is the perfect style of dress you can wear to a courthouse wedding or minimony, for example, and still wear for other occasions afterward!

Get the Zattcas Smocked Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress (originally $50) for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

PRETTYGARDEN Off-Shoulder Vintage Floral Mini Dress

We’d love to see a bride rocking this cutout floral mini dress during a wedding week at a tropical destination!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Off-Shoulder Vintage Floral Mini Dress (originally $51) for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Anna-Kaci Renaissance Peasant Lace Trim Dress

If you’re into the Renaissance style, this white maxi dress is such a great pick! It’s comfy but still has that corset look thanks to the smocked details!

Get the Anna-Kaci Renaissance Peasant Lace Trim Dress (originally $50) for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

ANRABESS One-Shoulder Smocked Flowy Dress

Loving the one-shoulder trend? Same — endlessly! This dress is just effortlessly charming!

Get the ANRABESS One-Shoulder Smocked Flowy Dress (originally $50) for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

ZIUMUDY Maternity Chiffon Gown

Have a baby on the way? This maternity gown will have you glowing all the more. We love the lace sleeves!

Get the ZIUMUDY Maternity Chiffon Gown (originally $43) for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Ababalaya One-Shoulder Ruffled Mermaid Gown

The asymmetrical ruffle detail on this dress is going to capture the hearts of fashionista brides everywhere!

Get the Ababalaya One-Shoulder Ruffled Mermaid Gown (originally $69) for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

