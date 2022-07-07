11 Best Mother of the Bride Gifts for Your Wedding

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Just married! Weddings may only last for one day, but the planning process can take well over a year. And even though the focus is on the bride and groom, another major power player often gets overlooked — the mother of the bride. There’s even a Father of the Bride movie (a cult classic!), but where’s the love for all the mamas out there? Without the MOB, weddings would probably fall apart. Do you trust your dad to organize the seating chart or figure out flower arrangements? Exactly.

If you’re tying the knot soon, show some appreciation for your mom with a mother of the bride gift. This tradition is a thoughtful way to express your gratitude for all that the MOB has done behind the scenes to pull off your wedding without a hitch. Wedding planners are wonderful, but mothers of the bride are one-of-a-kind.

How We Chose the Best Mother of the Bride Gifts

Think of Mother of the Bride gifts as elevated Mother’s Day presents, with an extra sentimental touch that relates to your wedding day. After all of her hard work planning your big day, she deserves something special. From personalized treasures to self-care staples, these gifts will make your mama feel like she’s getting her own bridal shower.

Since I’m not married yet, I called in some reinforcement from my future mother of the bride. My mom has more experience in this department, and she also has impeccable taste. Together, we compiled a list of our favorite MOB presents that will appeal to a wide range of women. Whether your mama likes cozy comfort or trendy travel, these 11 gifts have the mother and daughter seal of approval.

1. Amazon Collection Oval Hand Engraved Locket Necklace

Locket of Love

My mom told me, “I’ve always liked lockets where I can hold a picture of my children close to my heart.” So sweet! Hand engraved with a floral design, this 14k gold-filled oval necklace holds two photos inside. Shoppers say that this locket is high quality and feels like an heirloom keepsake. Put a photo of you and your mama inside!

Pros:

High quality

Affordable

Cons:

Some say the chain is too dainty

Available at: Amazon

2. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Long Robe

Regal Robe

According to one shopper, this Barefoot Dreams long robe is “truly the coziest, softest, most comforting thing I’ve ever owned.” As my mom says, “Have the robe wrap its arms around you when your daughter is off on her honeymoon! I always say to people, ‘I hope you’re basking in the glow of the event.’” And now you can bask in the comfort of this heavenly soft robe!

Pros:

Unbelievably soft

Lightweight yet warm

Cons:

On the pricier side

Available at: Nordstrom

3. Spa Gift Set, Handmade Lavender Gift Box

Spa Serenity

Your mom deserves the ultimate spa experience once wedding festivities end. “After she’s taken care of you and all of the wedding guests, it’s time for her to engage in self-care,” my mom said. This all-natural gift box includes nine lavender products that will alleviate any post-wedding stress: a lavender soap bar, lavender body scrub, facial clay mask, shower steamer, lavender body oil, natural lip balm, cosmetic bag, a scented soy candle and a soap saver sponge. Your mom can relax and unwind from the comfort of her own home!

Pros:

Relaxing spa products

All-natural

Cons:

Lavender scent may not be for everyone

Available at: Amazon

4. Mother of the Bride Mug Gift

Mug Shot

When we think of a cozy cup of coffee or tea, we think of our mama. Make her morning or evening ritual extra special with this personalized “Mother of the Bride” mug with a floral design. My mom told me, “She can put her feet up at the end of the day and have a warm cup of tea or cocoa and reflect on a beautiful wedding and all of the love that surrounded all of you.” Each mug also comes packaged in a gift box!

Pros:

Personalized design

Useful gift

Cons:

Small and simple

Available at: Amazon

5. Afuly Shabby Chic Wood Picture Frame 5×7 with Wooden White Heart

Picture Perfect

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Remember your wedding forever with this rustic wooden picture frame with a white heart. Add a photo of you and your mom “to capture the moment of that special day forever,” my mom said. This shabby-chic frame is top-rated and currently on sale!

Pros:

Sentimental

Shabby chic and unique

Cons:

Mostly five-star reviews but a few were disappointed with the quality

Available at: Amazon

6. Swomog Women’s Silk Satin Pajamas Two-Piece Set

Cat’s Pajamas

“Now it’s time to indulge Mom in luxurious loungewear,” my mom said. “Make her feel as special as you did on your wedding day as she relaxes in her silk pajamas.” I couldn’t agree more! Top-rated with over 14,000 reviews on Amazon, this satin pajama set comes in dozens of different colors. Your mama will have the sweetest dreams in this comfy-chic sleep set!

Pros:

Affordable

Variety of color options

Cons:

Couldn’t find any — most reviews dubbed this set the “perfect pajamas”

Available at: Amazon

7. Pioneer Leatherette Inset Frame and Ribbon Closure Memory Book

One for the Books

Take a walk down memory lane with this photo-safe scrapbook. My mom said, “You were BFFs during the wedding planning process, and even though it was the day to celebrate you and your partner, you shared the day with your mom too.” So keep those memories alive with this leatherette album! It can be a fun arts and craft project to work on together after the big day.

Pros:

Special scrapbook

Beautiful

Cons:

Some shoppers complained about the quality

Available at: Amazon

8. Monogram Weekender Montauk Tote

Travel Companion

“You’re off on your honeymoon, and now it’s her time to go on a girls’ weekend or a weekend away with her partner,” my mom told me. And what better way to send your mom off in style than with this elegant weekender tote from J.Crew? This bestselling canvas tote bag features a travel-ready zippered top and detachable woven strap. Plus, you can add a personalized monogram for only $10 extra — and it’s currently on sale!

Pros:

Travel-friendly

Personalized touch

On sale

Cons:

None — shoppers call this large bag the “perfect tote”!

Available at: J.Crew

9. Kindle With a Built-in Front Light

Reading Rainbow

My mom is a little bit obsessed with her Kindle. And I can understand why! This compact device holds endless books for on-the-go entertainment. “After all the wedding planning is over, she’ll have time to read again,” my mother, the voracious reader, said. For under $100, this Kindle is a must-have for lounging at home or laying out on vacation. The glare-free display reads like real paper, and the adjustable brightness allows you to customize your reading experience.

Pros:

Travel-friendly

Great for book lovers

Adjustable settings

Cons:

Some loyal Kindle users are dissatisfied with this particular product

Available at: Amazon

10. Kendra Scott Mother of Pearl Drop Earrings

Crown Jewel

“We always love mother of pearls, but what could be more appropriate for the mother of the bride than these beautiful earrings?” my mom asked. These drop earrings are pretty perfect for your mama. We’re big fans of Kendra Scott’s gorgeous and affordable jewels, and these earrings are no exception. So lightweight and lovely!

Pros:

Classic gem

Lightweight

Cons:

Some shoppers say these earrings aren’t the best quality

Available at: Nordstrom

11. The Day Off Bouquet Kit

Flower Power

My mom told me, “On the day of the wedding, the flowers were for you and your guests. Now it’s time to make Mom feel like the woman of the hour.” And now that your mom is practically a floral arrangement expert, she can have fun crafting her own bouquet from this DIY kit. These vibrant flowers will light up any room! Enjoy free standard shipping from The Sill.

Pros:

Colorful

DIY kit

Cons:

Sadly won’t last forever

Available at: The Sill

