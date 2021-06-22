Fill Up That Cart: 21 Prime Day Deals Under $35

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Isn’t it just the best when you’re having a bad day and you open up your front door to find a whole bunch of packages waiting for you? The boost of happiness we get with every box or envelope we open is unbeatable. The new, pretty things we ordered are obviously also a major treat!

That’s why on Prime Day, instead of only buying one big thing, we’re filling up our cart with some more affordable finds as well. We’re talking fashion, home, beauty, fitness products and more all under $35. Now, these deals are for Prime Day only, so you need to be quick if you want to grab them in time. Let’s not wait any longer. Here are our 21 top picks!

1. LONOVE Facial Steamer + Blackhead Stainless Steel Kit — 23% Off!

This futuristic LONOVE facial steamer may help unclog pores and hydrate skin, and we love that there are blackhead extraction tools included!

2. Onzie French Terry Sweatpants — 20% Off!

Take tie-dye to the next level with these cropped Onzie sweats and their dreamy True Romance colorway!

3. TOSAMC 3lbs Dumbbells Set of 2 — 20% Off!

This sleek TOSAMC dumbbell set can be used for a variety of workouts — and it costs about half the price of the Bala version right now!

4. Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette — 47% Off!

This iconic Calvin Klein bralette is all kinds of comfy and undeniably cute in every way!

5. LAPCOS Rejuvenating Sheet Mask Variety Set — 20% Off!

Get excited (and stay excited) about your skincare routine with these incredible, cult-favorite LAPCOS sheet masks. This bestselling collection features four masks and a cleansing and exfoliating pad!

6. DEIK Knife Set — 36% Off!

These colorful DEIK knives remind Us so much of the ones Selena Gomez uses on Selena + Chef!

7. Rael Acne Pimple Healing Patch — 20% Off!

We love these longer Rael pimple patches for targeting acne hot spots all in one go!

8. Levi’s 501 Original Shorts — 40% Off!

It’s shorts season, so why not grab a pair of 501 Original Shorts from one of the most famous denim brands ever?

9. Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier — 20% Off!

You can bring this Pure Enrichment purifier just about anywhere — from your home, to your car, to work, to a plane and beyond. Clean air 24/7, please!

10. Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil — 30% Off!

If you’re sick of acne treatments that strip and further irritate your skin, you need to check out Sunday Riley’s U.F.O. Oil!

11. Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds — 57% Off!

These Bluetooth Skullcandy earbuds have a 10-hour battery life, come with a charging case and are sweat-, water-, and dust-resistant!

12. Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Small Vera Tote Bag — 58% Off!

How perfect is this tropical-print Vera Bradley bag for summer? Vacation vibes!

13. Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen — 30% Off!

Smile, because this enamel-safe Colgate whitening pen is majorly marked down for Prime members right now!

14. EASELAND Queen Size Pillow Top Mattress Pad — 36% Off!

We can feel ourselves getting sleepy just looking at this cloud-like EASELAND mattress pad!

15. Ethique Hair Sampler — 25% Off!

Discover the magic of shampoo and conditioner bars with this Ethique sampler. It makes for an amazing gift too!

16. Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Portable Kettle — 30% Off!

Tea or coffee fiend? This easy-to-use Amazon Basics kettle will turn you into one if you aren’t already!

17. Sakara Metabolism Super Powder, 10 Pack — 25% Off!

This bestselling, naturally-rich Sakara metabolism mix is infused with active plant extracts that may help improve digestion and decrease bloat!

18. Kendra Scott Ever Pendant Necklace — 46% Off!

Whether you’re looking for a new everyday staple or a gorgeous piece for a fancy occasion, you need to see this Kendra Scott rhodium necklace!

19. L’Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum — 24% Off!

This L’Oreal serum doesn’t stop at just hyaluronic acid. It’s also infused with vitamin C to boost skin’s radiance!

20. YUNCHI Electric Toothbrush — 21% Off!

It’s not often we describe a toothbrush as “stunning,” but this YUNCHI electric toothbrush is an exception. It has five modes too!

21. Lanolips 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm Duo — 25% Off!

Chapped lips? Cracked cuticles? Dry patches on your skin? This do-it-all Lanolips ointment is reporting for duty. We recommend grabbing this two-pack so you can keep one at home and take one on the go!

Looking for more? Shop all Prime Day deals at Amazon here!

