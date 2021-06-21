Prime Day: 27 Slimming Summer Dresses and Dainty Jewelry Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer has officially arrived, and you can make it the most stylish one yet with some fashion assistance from Amazon! If you haven’t heard, Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale event is happening right now, and there are major steals across the board — especially in the style department.

Today, we’re shouting out loose summer dresses that can flatter your figure and make you feel confident, plus the perfect dainty jewelry pieces to team them with! Keep reading to get your closet ready for all of the season’s fun in the sun. These Prime Day prices wont last forever, so shop now!

12 Slimming Summer Dresses

1. This wrap dress from Relipop doesn’t have a form-fitting silhouette, but it highlights the waist for a gorgeous look!

2. Shoppers also love this wrap dress from Naggoo — it’s slightly more casual and flowy!

3. The halter neckline on this Asvivid tank dress creates a sleek and streamlined appearance!

4. We totally fell in love with the embroidered lace on this off-the-shoulder swing dress from PRETTYGARDEN!

5. This chiffon mini dress from KIRUNDO is seriously comfortable, and the elastic at the waist will cinch you in!

6. We love the loose, circle-style skirt on this casuress skater dress and its fitted wrap top!

7. On lazy days when you still want to look put-together, this T-shirt dress from Locryz is absolutely ideal!

8. This T-shirt dress from Alaster is another option to throw on when you want to look cute and feel comfortable!

9. You’re bound to feel incredible whenever you wear this midi dress from Halife!

10. If maxi dresses are more your style, check out one of Amazon shoppers’ favorites from MakeMeChic!

11. We also adore this OURS maxi dress, which features trendy spaghetti straps!

12. This long-sleeve swing dress from Amoretu has a graphic option that shoppers are swooning over!

15 Dainty Jewelry Pieces

Dainty Necklaces

13. If you want a standard necklace that you can rock daily and with any outfit, this layered one from MEVECCO is our top pick!

14. More of a silver gal? You’ll love this adorable layered necklace from Lucky Brand!

15. We’re crushing on the shorter choker length of this 18k gold necklace from Aobei Pearl!

16. Give your jewelry more of a personal touch with this initial pendent from M MOOHAM!

17. This necklace set from Turandoss comes with four different pieces that you can wear solo or layer together!

Dainty Earrings

18. These timeless huggie earrings from SANNYRA are customizable thanks to the wide variety of charms up for grabs now!

19. This huggie earring set from AIDSOTOU comes with both silver and gold options. Mix those metals, baby!

20. You can score these rhinestone hoops from FANCIME in different metal and gem color options!

21. If you prefer your earring look to be simple, you’ll dig this minimalist stud set from EPIRORA!

22. All of the earrings from this YADOCA set have chain dangle details that are so major!

Dainty Rings

23. This rhinestone cluster ring from Taoqiao will look great worn alone, but it’s also built for stacked ring moments!

24. We love how amazing the nine different rings from this BERYUAN set look when teamed together!

25. The snake design of this sovesi ring is the definition of a statement piece!

26. This AFFY rhinestone ring is available in yellow gold, rose gold and silver so you can match it with the rest of your jewelry aesthetic!

27. You can also take your pick from those same three metals in this minimal ring set from KAZITSAN!

Want more sale? Check out all of the best deals happening right now during Amazon Prime Day here!

