We love, love, love online shopping, and it’s so convenient for so many reasons, but we can all agree that it does have one big inconvenience: having to buy something without trying it on. Sure, you can return (sometimes!), but that’s a hassle — and some retailers will actually charge you for shipping it back to them. It definitely makes you hesitate when picking out new pieces!

If you also struggle with this, then we absolutely need to introduce you to Prime Wardrobe. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, as most of us are, it’s included in your subscription. No additional fees. Any item marked Prime Wardrobe, whether clothing, shoes, jewelry or an accessory, is eligible for the service. That service? The ability to try pieces on at no cost, in your own home. They’ll be shipped to you at no cost!

You can pick up to eight items per Prime Wardrobe box, and you’ll be given a seven day period to try them on at home and decide what you do or don’t want. Pay for what you want and return the rest in the resealable box with a prepaid envelope. It costs no more than buying clothes on Prime as normal. On occasion, there are even special offers for Prime Wardrobe shoppers. The convenience is unbeatable. And if you need help picking things out, you could also try Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe to receive pieces picked out by a stylist. Learn more about that here!

Leggings are one of the hardest things to commit to while shopping online because there are so many factors that go into a good pair. Are they stretchy enough? Does the waistband stay up? Are they flattering? Are they the right length? How is the compression? You get it. Prime Wardrobe is key when looking for new leggings so you can feel confident in your pick. Check out these five top-rated pairs all eligible for the service below!

No Nonsense Cotton Legging

If you’re looking for soft leggings you can wear for lounging around or as part of a casual outfit, this pair is the way to go!

Get the No Nonsense Women’s Cotton Legging starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

Skechers Walk Go Flex Yoga Legging

We know Skechers is known for shoes, but don’t sleep on the brand’s leggings! This athletic, pocketed pair is a wonderful pick for your next workout!

Get the Skechers Walk Go Flex Yoga Legging starting at just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

Amazon Essentials Studio Sculpt Capri Yoga Legging

These stretchy leggings are going to be go-tos when warmer weather rolls around, thanks to their cropped fit and moisture-wicking abilities!

Get the Amazon Essentials Studio Sculpt Capri Yoga Legging starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

KORAL Lustrous High-Rise Legging

These leggings have that glossy wet look to them, automatically glamming them up for dressier outfits. They come in so many colors and patterns too!

Get the KORAL Lustrous High-Rise Legging starting at $58 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

Core 10 ‘Icon Series’ The Warrior Mesh High Waist Yoga Legging

We don’t even have to tell you how cool the mesh panels on these leggings look. They speak for themselves!

Get the Core 10 ‘Icon Series’ The Warrior Mesh High Waist Yoga Legging starting at just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

