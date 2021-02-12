Our Leopard Obsession Is Still Going Strong Thanks to This Everyday Tee

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Just call Us total leopard lovers! In case you couldn’t tell, we seriously can’t get enough of this trendy print. Whether it’s a dress, skirt, blouse or even a pair of pants, it’s always a hit! While many of these pieces tend to be on the dressier side, there are plenty of ways to incorporate leopard into your everyday wardrobe.

A T-shirt like this one from PrinStory is exactly what we’re talking about! It’s completely casual, but also has a wild edge that instantly elevates any relaxed outfit.

Get the PrinStory Women’s Casual Short Sleeve V-Neck Shirts Loose Basic Tee T-Shirt for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

When you have this leopard tee in your closet, it’s only natural to forget about your solid shades (for a little bit, anyway)! Jeans, joggers and any other pair of sweats will benefit from an amped-up top like this. It has a loose fit, a deep V-neckline and a soft, comfortable feel. The sleeves are also slightly oversized, and they’re rolled up and stitched so they stay in place. When you don’t feel like being dressed to impress but still want to have leopard in your look, this top is the answer to your fashion fantasies!

Get the PrinStory Women’s Casual Short Sleeve V-Neck Shirts Loose Basic Tee T-Shirt for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

Want to score more leopard? Check out these fabulous finds below:

This version of a leopard T-shirt has a touch of print on the added pocket square and throughout its trim — starting at just $4 on Amazon!

This soft knit button-down leopard top is a bit dressier, and has a cute tie at the bottom — starting at $17 on Amazon!

This chiffon leopard top looks great layered over a tank top, which will be ideal for spring and summer — starting at $12 on Amazon!

If you want to go super bold with your print, this top fuses it with bright tie-dye — starting at just $16 on Amazon!

Coordinate your leopard look with the rest of your ‘fit with this printed travel duffle — starting at $46 on Amazon!

Please note, prices above are accurate at the date of publication, February 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

See it: Get the PrinStory Women’s Casual Short Sleeve V-Neck Shirts Loose Basic Tee T-Shirt for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from PrinStory and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon now! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!