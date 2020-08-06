This Printed Boho Beach Dress Has the Most Adorable Details

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sometimes we find ourselves in a pattern with our shopping. It’s not on purpose, but just like that, it seems we’re suddenly stuck in a rut, buying basically the same exact pieces over and over again in slightly varying shades and fabrics. We find one fit or style that works for us, and it becomes hard for us to branch out, knowing that our style is safe if we stick with what we know.

Of course, it’s not a bad thing to stock up on a silhouette or design you know you love, but we shouldn’t let it dictate our entire future shopping experience. The thing is, if you just try something else, you might end up loving it just as much or even more. You’ll never know if you never make that purchase though. We’re not even saying you have to totally go out of the box here. Sometimes it’s as simple as trying on a comfy, beachy dress like this fan-favorite from Amazon!

Get the Happy Sailed Boho Print Sleeveless Sundress starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

There’s nothing complicated about this dress at all, but it just hits different, you know? The fit, the prints, the little details…everything is designed to level your look up more than expected without any real extra effort on your part. Take the neckline. The fabric gathers up the way you’d see in a drawstring waistband, but in a more refined manner, and ties hang loose in the center so you can knot them into a cute bow. This also means you can adjust the fit!

When you tie the loose ends into a bow, you’ll also see that it creates a small keyhole cutout effect toward the top of the chest. Wildly adorable! You can also always let the ties hang looser if you want to go for a super laid-back look, maybe over a bathing suit at the beach!

This not-too-tight, not-too-loose dress is super flattering, and we love the print on the black version especially for a silhouette-cinching effect, the design tapering to a point at the stomach, only showing back up again as a trim for the hem.

Don’t leave the other prints hanging though. There’s one with purples and oranges, reminding Us of a sunset, as well as one with more natural, neutral colors and another with a mix of both bold and earthy. There are some lace versions available too if you want to check those out right on the same page!

