This Lace-Back Blouse Is One of the Most Beautiful Pieces We’ve Seen

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love incorporating lace into our everyday looks. We don’t solely have to reserve it for weddings or other fancy occasions. Sometimes just a little bit of lace can make a huge difference, and we have to admit, we’re usually on the side of “the more lace, the better”!

We get that it might be tricky finding a way to incorporate a beautiful lace piece in with a pair of jeans or a cotton top. That’s definitely a valid concern. But that’s why we like giving ourselves less work to do — taking out the effort. Instead, we find a piece that’s already perfected the collaboration of fabrics, like this illusion lace top from Amazon!

Get the Lovezesent Lace Shirt starting at just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

From the front, this pull-on top is already a winner. It has a V-neckline with two sheer lace panels on either side, the pleated fabric draping down the body below. Add in the cuffs at the wrists, similar to those of a button-up, and you have a beautiful blouse you can wear to work, to dinner, to the mall and beyond. The back of this top, though? That’s where the real magic happens.

The back is actually stunning. It’s unexpected, it’s unique and it’s one of the most gorgeous things on the planet. There is an upside down triangle lace design taking up nearly the entire back, creating an illusion effect for an almost backless look. It’s so beautiful. That upside down triangle shape is undeniably flattering too — narrowing at the natural waist!

Get the Lovezesent Lace Shirt starting at just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

While there are other similar lace designs available on this Amazon page, this specific long-sleeve top is available in three colors at the moment: white, black and red. We’re already picturing all of the creative ways we can wear the one we choose, even considering what goes underneath. You can try this top braless or with a backless bra, or you can have a little fun with the sheer back by creating a pop of color with your bra, or wearing a strappy one to create even more visual intrigue!

To dress this top down, tuck it into some high-rise jeans with frayed hems and grab your favorite sneakers or lace-up booties. Want something more for a night out? Try faux-leather leggings and knee-high boots to complete your outfit. Going for a more romantic vibe? Try a midi skirt and block heels, and pull your hair over to one side to let the back shine. Love!

Get the Lovezesent Lace Shirt starting at just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more pieces from Lovezesent here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!