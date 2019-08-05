



Go ahead and ask any of your friends what their hair Pinterest boards or saved collections on Instagram look like? Chances are they’re filled with celebrity-inspired #HairGoals, whether that’s Kim Kardashian‘s sleek-and-straight hair, Amal Clooney‘s soft waves or Zendaya‘s curls. Sure, these styles vary but the thing they all have in common? Every good hair day starts with the right blow dryer. It doesn’t matter if we’re looking to eliminate unwanted frizz, add volume or pump up the shine, hairdryers play a big role in creating our signature styles.

But, in order to get Instagram-worthy tresses, it feels like we need a professional to make it happen, which can cost us. Salon-quality results often come with hefty price tags and high-quality hair tools are rarely affordable, making those lust-worthy locks feel like a pipe dream. But while searching for an accessible alternative for A-list-level hair, we found this professional blowdryer for nearly 60% off and it was impossible to pass up!

See it: Grab the Blowout Beauty Ultra Power Professional Dryer (originally $180) now with prices starting at just $75, available at Dermstore!

The Blowout Beauty Ultra Power Professional Dryer is the tool that will have Us all mastering the art of the at-home blowout.

Whether you’re a first-time user or longtime lover of the brand, it’s the perfect tool for anyone looking for a dryer to deliver salon-quality results from the comfort of your own home. It’s also great for those who are often short on time but are looking for hair that’s high in style.

This hair dryer is designed with an airflow that tops up to 50 MPH. That makes it as fast as a lion or a wildebeest, which just so happen to be two of the fastest animals on the planet. We know, that’s insane. Now, want to know what’s even more insane? How absolutely wonderful our hair will look when using this dryer in just a matter of minutes! It’s truly impossible not to love how ultra-effective this dryer is for fast and long-lasting results.

See it: Grab the Blowout Beauty Ultra Power Professional Dryer (originally $180) now with prices starting at just $75, available at Dermstore!

Since all hair types require different care, we love how versatile this machine is for all. We can control the heat and speed options depending on our hair type or what style we’re going for. Just make sure to lock in those luscious locks by hitting the cold-shot button. It will instantly provide a boost of shine like no other.

Whether we’re heading out on a long weekend getaway or on a well-deserved vacation, this dryer can easily be taken on the road! Just throw it in any duffle bag, tote or suitcase and off we go!

Reviewers are just as smitten with this hairdryer as we are, noting that it works quickly and efficiently on all hair types. One reviewer said it was the easiest way to eliminate frizz ever while another reviewer loved how fast-working it can be when in a time crunch. So many others loved how quiet it is since there’s nothing worse than a noisy hairdryer.

This hair dryer is the easy-and-effective way to salon-quality results wherever we are!

See it: Grab the Blowout Beauty Ultra Power Professional Dryer (originally $180) now with prices starting at just $75, available at Dermstore!

Not your style? Check out additional Blowout Beauty items and more styling tools also available at Dermstore!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!