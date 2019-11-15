Flash Sale Alert! Get Yourself a Pair of Quay Sunglasses Today for Just $19





Back in the day, there were seemingly two different types of sunglasses: the designer ones and the pairs that we didn’t feel bad about losing. But in recent years, there have been a ton of brands popping up that create designer-quality shades — without the expensive price tag!

One such brand is Quay Australia, which consistently produces some stunning sunglasses for seriously affordable prices. These high-quality shades are already accessible to our budgets, but for today only, the company is offering up a slew of different styles for a mere $19 each! We picked out our favorite pairs to help you out with your shopping. With a deal like this, you can feel free to treat yourself and buy more than one of these amazing styles!

These Bold Oversized Frames

These sunglasses are made for days when we’re not having any of it. They cover nearly half of your face and are perfect when you don’t feel like being seen, and they’re also super fashion-forward. We can definitely imagine Kris Jenner wearing them — or any of her daughters for that matter!

Get the Last Night sunglasses (originally $55) on sale for just $19, available exclusively at Quay Australia!

This Retro Pair

Get the Gold Dust sunglasses (originally $60) on sale for just $19, available exclusively at Quay Australia!

We are obsessed with these old Hollywood-esque sunnies. We can totally imagine Elizabeth Taylor or Audrey Hepburn wearing a pair that look exactly like these, and those two stars are legendary style icons. Why not channel their energy with these sunglasses and feel all of the glamour?

These Modern Pointed Frames

This pair of sunglasses definitely makes a statement. They’re super on-trend and can give any look instantly elevated vibe. If you pair them with a chic hat, we’re sure that you’ll feel unstoppable!

Get the Lexi sunglasses (originally $60) on sale for just $19, available exclusively at Quay Australia!

This Edgy Studded Pair

You’ll definitely make heads turn when you wear this pair of sunglasses while strutting your stuff on the streets. The studded detailing truly makes all the difference. They definitely emulate some serious Lady Gaga energy, and who doesn’t want to look like a legendary diva?

Get the Roxanne sunglasses (originally $65) on sale for just $19, available exclusively at Quay Australia!

These Two-Tone Square Frames

These sunnies might just be our absolute favorite pair. The two-tone look makes them super unique and the square shape can complement nearly any face shape. People will definitely be asking you where you bought them — but they won’t know that you paid a fraction of their original price for them!

Get the Upgrade sunglasses (originally $65) on sale for just $19, available exclusively at Quay Australia!

