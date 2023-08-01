Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Even though I work in fashion, I never splurge on designer handbags. I just don’t see the point. To me, pricey purses feel like artifacts in a museum and not accessories in a closet — I’d be too worried about keeping the quality in pristine shape to even enjoy the purchase. I’m a big proponent of shopping for cheaper styles that still look luxe. At the end of the day, no one will know and no one will care!

For instance, you would never think that this chunky chain shoulder bag came from Amazon! Between the gold hardware and the ornate quilted fabric, this purse could absolutely pass as a designer brand. But it’s actually on sale for 39% off! Now you can stain it, damage it or even lose it without batting an eyelash.

Read on to learn more about our new favorite handbag for fall!

Get the Montana West Chunky Chain Quilted Shoulder Bag for just $28 (originally $45) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Montana West Chunky Chain Quilted Shoulder Bag could easily be from a luxury label, but it’s surprisingly from Amazon instead. This ultra-chic handbag looks incredibly similar to a quilted purse I own from Zara, so you know it’s trendy!

You can choose from one of the neutral shades (black, white or brown) or opt for a fun pop of color instead (pink, green, purple or blue). Made with faux leather, this compact bag is the perfect size for day to night. Take this purse with you to a business lunch, birthday party and beyond! You’ll feel like a boss with this sophisticated shoulder bag on your arm.

Shoppers are seriously smitten with this sophisticated shoulder bag! “Great bag, great price!” one reviewer declared. “If you are looking for an extremely affordable bag that goes with everything and looks high end/pricey/designer, this is it. Great quilting, heavy chain. Large enough to hold all your essentials yet small enough to be a nice evening bag.” Another customer called it the “perfect going out purse.” And another reviewer raved, “Absolutely beautiful. Looks just like my high-end designer purses. The chain link’s gorgeous!”

This Montana West handbag gives you high quality at a low price. Snag this expensive-looking purse while it’s still on sale at Amazon!

