Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Even though I work in fashion, I never splurge on designer handbags. I just don’t see the point. To me, pricey purses feel like artifacts in a museum and not accessories in a closet — I’d be too worried about keeping the quality in pristine shape to even enjoy the purchase. I’m a big proponent of shopping for cheaper styles that still look luxe. At the end of the day, no one will know and no one will care!
For instance, you would never think that this chunky chain shoulder bag came from Amazon! Between the gold hardware and the ornate quilted fabric, this purse could absolutely pass as a designer brand. But it’s actually on sale for 39% off! Now you can stain it, damage it or even lose it without batting an eyelash.
Read on to learn more about our new favorite handbag for fall!
Get the Montana West Chunky Chain Quilted Shoulder Bag for just $28 (originally $45) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2023, but are subject to change.
The Montana West Chunky Chain Quilted Shoulder Bag could easily be from a luxury label, but it’s surprisingly from Amazon instead. This ultra-chic handbag looks incredibly similar to a quilted purse I own from Zara, so you know it’s trendy!
You can choose from one of the neutral shades (black, white or brown) or opt for a fun pop of color instead (pink, green, purple or blue). Made with faux leather, this compact bag is the perfect size for day to night. Take this purse with you to a business lunch, birthday party and beyond! You’ll feel like a boss with this sophisticated shoulder bag on your arm.
Get the Montana West Chunky Chain Quilted Shoulder Bag for just $28 (originally $45) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2023, but are subject to change.
Shoppers are seriously smitten with this sophisticated shoulder bag! “Great bag, great price!” one reviewer declared. “If you are looking for an extremely affordable bag that goes with everything and looks high end/pricey/designer, this is it. Great quilting, heavy chain. Large enough to hold all your essentials yet small enough to be a nice evening bag.” Another customer called it the “perfect going out purse.” And another reviewer raved, “Absolutely beautiful. Looks just like my high-end designer purses. The chain link’s gorgeous!”
This Montana West handbag gives you high quality at a low price. Snag this expensive-looking purse while it’s still on sale at Amazon!
See it! Get the Montana West Chunky Chain Quilted Shoulder Bag for just $28 (originally $45) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2023, but are subject to change.
Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Montana West here and explore more handbags here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Sign up for Us Weekly's free, daily newsletter and never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!