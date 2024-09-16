Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

For fall and winter, it’s no secret that you want to look as chic as possible without having to do too much. One way to master this essence is by investing in a series of cashmere fashion finds. What’s more, Quince is known for selling decadent cashmere pieces that will help you nail any vibe or aesthetic. Also, the brand’s new fall arrivals will help to round out your closet with a touch of effortlessness.

From toasty sweaters to stretchy trousers, Quince has something for every person’s needs this fall and winter. We rounded up 15 cashmere and new fall arrivals you should show now at Quince!

1. Chic Energy: This Mongolian cashmere V-neck sweater pairs well with billowing trousers or skirts — was $138, now just $50!

2. Oversized Edge: We love this Mongolian cashmere oversized crewneck sweater because it’s so simple and comfy — was $278, now just $100!

3. She Means Business: You can coordinate this Mongolian cashmere oversized boyfriend cardigan sweater with trousers and flats for days in the office or heels and a skirt for a night out on the town — was $289, now just $150!

4. Closet Staple: This Mongolian cashmere structured cardigan is a versatile, neutral option — was $298, now just $160!

5. Back to the Basics: We can’t get over this Mongolian cashmere crewneck sweater because it’s an easy option that you will get a lot of wear out of — was $120, now just $50!

6. Tried and True: This Mongolian cashmere tee pairs well with everything already in your closet — was $98, now just $45!

7. ’90s Essence: We love this Mongolian cashmere fisherman sweater vest because it has a vintage feel but still emits modern vibes — was $178, now just $80!

8. Rich Mom Vibes: This Mongolian cashmere polo sweater is so luxe and effortlessly exudes rich mom energy — was $189, now just $90!

9. Wrapped Up: For those who want a sophisticated office piece, this Mongolian cashmere wrap sweater has you covered — was $235, now just $110!

10. Maximum Coverage: If you love have a silky, elevated wrap for fall and winter, this Mongolian Cashmere Poncho is right up your alley — was $219, now just $100!

11. Seamless Finish: This featherweight Cashmere ribbed mockneck sweater is light and will help you look put together easily — was $195, now just $80!

12. Smooth and Elegant: For those who want a quick, cute footwear alternative to slip in and out of during fall and winter, this water repellent suede clog mule — was $158, now just $70!

13. ’70s Queen: These organic corduroy flare pants have a bit of stretch for an extra comfortable fit — was $148, now just $60!

14. Boss and CEO: If you have to commute into the office, these stretch crepe trouser pants will make sure you look chic — was $198, now just $70!

15. Flow On: This cotton cashmere ribbed sleeveless midi dress is great for formal or informal events — was $130, now just $60!