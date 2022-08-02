Rachel Bilson Brings This Adjustable Pillow Whenever She Travels

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Traveling in pure comfort is honestly an acquired skill. You have to know exactly what to bring, how to fit it in your luggage, how to keep things clean, how to stay entertained, how to streamline the process, etc. etc. This is why we try to take hints from celebrities — they travel all the time!

Rachel Bilson, for example, is a big traveler, and she has her own list of trustworthy products she always packs to bring on the plane with her. That includes a pillow — not just a neck pillow, but a full pillow!

Get the Coop Home Goods Original Loft Pillow starting at just $72 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

Bilson recently spoke to CNN to reveal her 11 must-bring travel picks, and we felt enlightened seeing this pillow on the list! “I actually bring a real pillow,” The O.C. star revealed, “but I put two pillowcases on it because once I get to the place, I need to take off the dirty pillowcase that’s been on the airplane.” How smart is that?

The exact pillow she listed is on Amazon, available in both a queen and a king size. But what makes this pillow so special? It’s adjustable! You can customize it specifically to your comfort, switching things up depending on your size, shape and preferred sleep position. Unzip the inner liner to access the memory foam fill, taking it out or adding more in as needed!

Get the Coop Home Goods Original Loft Pillow starting at just $72 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

If you’re a side sleeper, it’s recommended that you try the pillow as is, adjusting as needed. If you’re a back sleeper, you can try removing one quarter of the filling, and if you’re a stomach sleeper, you can try removing one third for what will likely be the most comfortable sleep. Need more filling? This pillow comes with a bonus half-pound bag!

These pillows are even more worth it when you learn that they undergo strict, third-party lab testing and are CertiPUR-US and GREENGUARD Gold certified to ensure safety and quality. No harmful chemicals! They’re also vegan and cruelty-free, so no need to worry about down allergies! Nice for anyone you’re sitting next to on the plane too!

Get the Coop Home Goods Original Loft Pillow starting at just $72 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Coop Home Goods here and check out more bed pillows here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorites below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!