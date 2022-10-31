Shop Rachel Zoe’s Personal Shopping Picks on Sale From Curateur — Up to 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ever wish you could have a luxury shopping experience curated by a celebrity stylist? Well, now you can! Introducing Curateur, Rachel Zoe’s premiere shopping membership. Through this exclusive community, you’ll gain A-list access to the style expert’s approved picks from a wide selection of designer brands. Consider Zoe your own personal shopper!

Elevate your everyday fashion and home decor with these luxe looks! For a limited time, browse the best deals from the Fall Warehouse Sale. Save 30% with code WAREHOUSE30 when you spend up to $150, save 40% with code WAREHOUSE40 when you spend $150 to $300 and save 50% with code WAREHOUSE50 when you spend $300 or more.

We rounded up our 11 favorite finds from this savings event, from beauty buys to essential accessories. Upgrade your fall and winter wardrobe with these style steals from Curateur!

The Day-Into-Night Set

Two accessories every fashionista needs in her closet for a day-to-night look? A little black bag and matching sunglasses. We’re smitten with this vegan leather crescent clutch by Understated Leather (featuring a detachable crossbody chain) and retro Neptune sunglasses by Le Specs. Take these staples from sunrise to sunset!

Up to 50% Off $189 On Sale: $55 You Save 71% See It!

The Fall Style Set

Make a fall fashion statement in this chic three-piece set! The neutral color-block poncho by ParrishLA is a standout layering piece for the season. And the gold-plated bracelet by Oma The Label and braided black crescent crossbody by Jules Kae are everyday essentials for any time of year!

Up to 50% Off $322 On Sale: $90 You Save 72% See It!

The Modern Boho Set

Three must-have modern boho accessories for $100, plus an additional discount? We must be dreaming! This woven braided bag by Bag by Deux Lux looks like Bottega Veneta. And these bestselling tortoise-shell hoops by Machete are truly one-of-a-kind! Inspired by vintage watch links, this gold-plated bracelet by Oma The Label is timeless and trendy at the same time.

Up to 50% Off $278 On Sale: $100 You Save 64% See It!

Naeem Khan Rose Candle

Stop and smell the roses! Known for gorgeous red-carpet couture, Naeem Khan also designed luxury candles in gorgeous glass vessels. This rose fragrance is oh-so-romantic.

Up to 50% Off $95 On Sale: $65 You Save 32% See It!

Skin Worldwide Silk Sleep Kit

Sweet dreams! Get the best beauty sleep with this gold silk pillowcase and gold silk eye mask. The 100% mulberry silk pillowcase prevents wrinkles and the eye mask blocks out light.

Up to 50% Off $130 On Sale: $91 You Save 30% See It!

The Influencer Set

It’s in the bag! This vegan leather brown crossbody by Rachel Zoe Collection is boho-chic, while the bestselling tortoise-shell Kate Hoops by Machete are fashion-forward. And the stunning 14k yellow gold-plated brass herringbone chain by Jennifer Zeuner ties the whole look together.

Up to 50% Off $159 On Sale: $75 You Save 53% See It!

The Bright Side Haze Malibu Sweater

Sweater weather! Knit from a soft yarn, this unisex pullover is perfect for men or women. A dark grey sweater is a great basic.

Up to 50% Off $180 On Sale: $110 You Save 39% See it!

Donni Ribbed Cropped Cardi

Made with 100% cotton, this cropped cardi is a comfy classic. The camel color fits right in with the fall color palette.

Up to 50% Off $193 On Sale: $145 You Save 25% See It!

Ona by Yoon Chung Laney Sweatpants

The go-to look in our winter wardrobe rotation is a groufit: a grey loungewear outfit. These premium cotton sweatpants feature an asymmetrical split seam hem for breezy-yet-cozy vibes.

Up to 50% Off $165 On Sale: $65 You Save 61% See It!

Ona by Yoon Chung Abbot Kinney Hoodie

The other half of said groufit, this elevated hoodie is a closet staple! And the kangaroo pocket is a practical touch.

Up to 50% Off $165 On Sale: $90 You Save 45% See It!

Skin Gym Rose Quartz Heart Gua Sha

Hate the feeling of waking up to a puffy face with slightly sagging features? Sculpt your jawline and smooth fine lined with this gua sha, a game-changing facial massaging tool. This device contour your face and relieves jaw tension.

Up to 50% Off $32 On Sale: $13 You Save 59% See It!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

