17 Flattering Fall Finds That Will Elevate Your Selfie Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The classic Instagram fall photoshoot is a staple in the influencer community, but who says we can’t all create our own? The autumn is the peak time of the year to snap gorgeous pictures — thanks to the stunning foliage and cozy outfits you can team with the scenery.

But what makes for an Insta-worthy ensemble? Our idea is a classic slouchy sweater, some nice tall boots and a cute miniskirt to tie the look together. You can also throw on an additional jacket if you want to add a layer as your finishing touch! Inspired by our vision, we picked fabulous pieces pieces from the four categories listed so you can come up with your dreamiest autumn ensemble!

Slouchy Sweaters

1. Tons of shoppers say they love this BTFBM simple oversized sweater so much, they came back to pick it up in more colors — starting at $22 on Amazon!

2. Don’t call it your average sweatshirt! The dramatic lantern sleeves on this Trendy Queen pullover give you tons of drama — starting at $38 on Amazon!

3. We’re obsessed with vintage grandpa-style cardigans like this this cable knit version from Free People — $148 at Nordstrom!

4. The open-tie back detail on this WAYF turtleneck sweater is unlike any other design we’ve seen — $79 at Nordstrom!

Cozy Skirts

5. Plaid minis, like this one from MakeMeChic, are such a fall staple and will match with tons of colorful tops and knits — starting at $32 on Amazon!

6. Faux-leather skirts are always a go-to, but we love the softer feel of the vegan suede material this VNDFLAG mini is made from — starting at $23 on Amazon!

7. There’s something about the fuzzy quality of this Topshop knit mini skirt that makes Us want to wear it ASAP — $53 at Nordstrom!

8. If you want a bit of a longer style, this Guess ribbed knit skirt reaches down to just above the knee — originally $79, now just $47 at Macy’s!

Show-Stopping Coats

9. This lovely faux-shearling jacket from Steve Madden has a color-block pattern of neutrals which we absolutely fell in love with — $139 at Nordstrom!

10. This oversized menswear-inspired blazer from Topshop is comfortable and easy to dress up or down — $84 at Nordstrom!

11. Faux-fur jackets, like this cropped style from BLANKNYC, are diva-approved and divine — $98 at Nordstrom!

12. If you’re looking for a coat that’s more of a classic, this long faux-shearling pick from Angashion is a winner — starting at $47 on Amazon!

13. The fringe detail on the back of this denim jacket from Justalwart adds the most fun western touch to any ensemble — $50 at Amazon!

Statement Boots

14. Cowboy-style boots are a major fall trend, and this Steve Madden pair make the look feel more chic with their taller block heel — originally $169, now $118 at Macy’s!

15. If you want a more comfortable pair of western boots, this duo from Vince Camuto boast a lower heel that’s easier to walk around in — $249 at Macy’s!

16. Some cowboy boot styles lean on the rustic look, but this pair from Rilista is made from suede, which may feel more elevated — starting at $70 on Amazon!

17. One other style we always love mentioning are platform boots, and this knee-high version from Sam Edelman is sure to make an impact to your outfit — $140 at Nordstrom!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!