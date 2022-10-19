21 Best Fall Pieces to Wear in Crisp 50 Degree Weather

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve reached the point in the fall when temperatures hover somewhere around 50 degrees — give or take. It’s not particularly cold, but it’s not warm either — so figuring out what to wear is a little tricky. Luckily, we’ve narrowed down precisely which types of pieces are absolutely ideal for the climate. Bottoms and shoes are the easy wins, so we focused on the upper half.

Slightly thicker knit tops that are easily layered earn the number one spot on our list. They can be tanks, long-sleeve tops or even sweater vests! Then, we move onto the pullover sweater category. Instead of opting for a full-blown coat, why not try out an outerwear vest — like a puffer or suede style? And lastly, we’re looking for lightweight jackets that are roomy so we can wear any top or sweater underneath depending on the forecast. Check out the pieces in these categories below, and get ready to shop!

Knit Tops

1. Slightly thicker knit tops, like this one from Open Edit, are ideal layering pieces for fall — plus it’s cropped and stitched to look like a corset — originally $50, now starting at $30 at Nordstrom!

2. Sleeveless turtleneck tops are excellent for layering, which is why we’re stocking up on this A Row ribbed style — starting at $23 on Amazon!

3. We also adore cut racerback tanks, and this knit version from The Drop is incredibly flattering — $40 at Amazon!

4. What we love about sweater vests (like this one from Sdencin) is they can be layered in many ways — starting at $25 on Amazon!

5. This Verdusa fitted mock neck top comes in pretty much every color you can think of, making it a major closet staple for fall — starting at $10 on Amazon!

6. With this PRETTYGARDEN sweater, you receive a ribbed knit tank and a cropped long-sleeve turtleneck topper to match to create a cutout look — starting at $24 on Amazon!

Pullover Sweaters

7. The bateau neckline on this Open Edit sweater allows you to wear it off on one shoulder for a dressier vibe — starting at $35 at Nordstrom!

8. Throwing on this sweater from Free People, which has a slightly open knit, lets you breathe while still keeping you cozy and warm — originally $108, now $65 at Nordstrom!

9. If you’re going for a more casual athleisure aesthetic, this Trendy Queen oversized half-zip is the obvious choice — starting at $26 on Amazon!

10. What’s fun about this ribbed crewneck knit from The Drop is the slit in the back to make it feel airier — $40 at Amazon!

11. A poncho sweater that’s fitted at the wrists like this one from Alfani is the ultimate pullover, and it has tons of amazing reviews — originally $60, now on sale for $32 at Macy’s!

Outerwear Vests

12. Full puffer coats may be too much for 50 degree weather, but if you want that extra plush warmth, check out this long vest from Calvin Klein — $120 at Macy’s!

13. This faux-suede vest with shearling lining from Lauren Ralph Lauren has such a classy look, and there are so many different ways to wear it — originally $300, now just $135 at Macy’s!

14. For a lighter puffer vest look, go for a trendy cropped version like this bestseller from KEOMUD — starting at $28 on Amazon!

15. A classic buffalo plaid draped vest, like this one from YACUN, is such a traditional fall look, and over 10,000 shoppers agree — starting at $29 on Amazon!

16. Make a seriously chic statement in this BLANKNYC slim faux-leather puffer vest, which comes with a waist-cinching belt — $148 at Nordstrom!

Coats and Jackets

17. This Astylish corduroy button-down is more of a shacket than an actual jacket, but the oversized fit lets you layer as much as you need to underneath — on sale for $36 at Amazon!

18. Rainy days can feel a bit humid in the fall, so all you need is this lightweight Cole Haan jacket to keep you nice and dry — starting at $63 at Amazon!

19. Of course, we had to include a faux-leather moto jacket, and this one from Levi’s comes in every hue you could possibly want — originally $150, now $90 at Nordstrom!

20. Bomber jackets also have that perfect lightweight feel for crisp fall weather, and this Topshop version is one of the best we’ve seen this season — originally $89, now $58 at Nordstrom!

21. This Steve Madden extra long shacket makes the standard plaid print look beyond elevated — $129 at Nordstrom!

