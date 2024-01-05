Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that the holidays are over and many of Us are ditching our December indulgences in favor of Dry January and working out more, weight loss goals are back in the conversation. The new year typically brings an informed set of resolutions or desires, and if getting back in shape is one of your 2024 objectives, then you’re in luck. We found Raw Generation’s 3-Day Skinny Cleanse at Amazon, and it’s 14% off right now! While it’s always best to consult a licensed medical specialist before taking on new health regimens, when done correctly, juice cleanses may be seriously beneficial to your overall system.

The Raw Generation 3-Day Skinny Cleanse is an easy and effective way to start shedding pounds in the new year. These 18 bottles of heat-pasteurized, flash-frozen juice come packed with nutrients which will target bloating and help you feel lighter — even boosting your energy in the process. Also, they feature fresh fruits and vegetables, so you should consume them on schedule for safety purposes and peak freshness.

Get the Raw Generation 3-Day Skinny Cleanse for $120 (was $140) at Amazon!

These delicious juices come in flavors of sweet green, citrus carrot, sweet roots, cool greens and tarte greens. You can drink them in any order — the choice is yours! This three-day cleanse also reportedly helps improve your gut health, and they’re vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO.

Raw Generation has amassed thousands of fans, so you know it’s the real deal. One Amazon reviewer said, “I am very impressed, and I’ll be honest — I couldn’t make it through day one without a little food. I am down five pounds starting day three, and I have had a little to eat each day because I did not do the recommended 1-3 days of light, healthy eating prior to the cleanse! This will become a regular part of my monthly routine. I think all the flavors were much better than I expected, and it’s working! I will absolutely be purchasing this regularly!”

One more satisfied Amazon reviewer added, “So I have done fasting before, usually once a year for 3-6 days. So I’m used to going without food, but this seemed to give me the same benefits, and I didn’t get hangry 🙂 I did the cleanse by the book with no food, with the exception of one avocado on the first night. I cut out all other supplements and vitamins for the week. I did exercise, but pretty lightly. Most of the weight came off on the first three days, and it seemed to plateau by day five. So next time I do this, I may do a three or five-day. My total weight loss was 10 pounds, and that was the goal. My complexion, energy and digestion improved, and my joint pain completely went away. Raw Generation is 100% worth the money.”

If you’re curious about embarking on a cleanse to help you lose some extra pounds this year, this might be the ideal starting point. Find out what all the hype is about now!

See it: Get the Raw Generation 3-Day Skinny Cleanse for $120 (was $140) at Amazon!

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Raw Generation here, and don’t forget to browse Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!