These Wireless Earbuds Stay Charged for a Whopping 54 Hours

Fact: Wireless earbuds have made our lives far easier, especially when it comes to commuting or working out. That said, there are still things about old-school wired headphones we do miss sometimes. Sure, we don’t particularly yearn for wasted minutes spent fussing around with wires — but it was comforting to know we didn’t have to rely on them being charged at all times.

Many wireless earbuds on the market offer fairly impressive battery life, but they still fall short from time to time. This pesky problem won’t be an issue with the Fitness Earbuds from Raycon, as they have one of the most incredible playtimes we’ve seen to date!

You’ll be able to snag 54 hours of charge without plugging them into a case, which is particularly ideal if you’re taking these headphones with you on the go. Quite frankly, with this much playtime, you should be covered in practically any situation — even a long-haul flight! While wearing the earbuds, you’ll get nine hours of continuous play — which is also super impressive.

Another feature that stands out about this specific pair of earbuds is the design. They’re shaped in a way which helps them stay put in your ears, which is excellent if you want to use them for workouts — hence their name! The fit is certainly another major selling point for shoppers, as they don’t have to worry about losing one (or both!) buds while moving around. Let’s be real: This can happen fairly easily with other types of wireless earbuds. Oh, and these bad boys are also waterproof — so if you’re caught in the rain or drop them in liquid, they won’t need to be tossed out.

Right now, you can pick up these headphones in four different colors: Red, rose gold, royal blue and sleek black. In comparison with other wireless earbuds on the market, these are actually one of the more affordable premium pairs. When you pick up The Fitness Earbuds, you’ll also receive a bundle with other goodies. Along with the buds and charging case, there’s a charging cable, five different gel tips, four fit stabilizers and a lanyard. All of these options allow you to create a truly customized fit that’s comfortable, which shoppers naturally adore. Reviewers say these are ultimately the best wireless buds they have ever tried — so if you’re looking for a new pair to try out, these come highly recommended. Easy listening!

