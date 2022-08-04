Best Buy Has Back-to-School Deals on Chromebooks Starting at Just $67

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Back-to-school sales are incredible for students, but anyone can take advantage of the steals that are just starting to roll out. This is the ideal time to shop for a new laptop if you’re in need or want to upgrade the computer you already own. We know that laptops can be incredibly expensive, which is why Chromebooks are our go-to option for budget-friendly devices.
Best Buy has a slew of Chromebooks up for grabs, and the prices are truly unbeatable. You can score a new computer for as little as $67, which is completely unheard of! That’s essentially a standard pair of sneakers, so this is clearly a deal for the ages. In addition to this ultra-affordable option, we picked out six other Chromebooks you can shop below!
This Larger Laptop
If you like larger displays, this 17-inch Chromebook is absolutely perfect!See it!
Get the ASUS – 17.3 Chromebook (originally $389) on sale for $189 at Best Buy!
This Slim Laptop
The thin design of this laptop makes it easy to take with you on the go, and we love that you can flip it around and use it as a tablet!See it!
Get the Lenovo – Flex 3 Chromebook 11.6 HD Touch-screen Laptop (originally $179) on sale for $149 at Best Buy!
This OLED Tablet Combo
The display on this tablet is extra vibrant, and we love that it comes with a keyboard for quick typing!See it!
Get the Lenovo – Chromebook Duet 5 – 13.3 OLED Touch Screen Tablet (originally $499) on sale for $379 at Best Buy!
This Super Affordable Chromebook
Shoppers say that for the price you pay, this laptop’s capabilities are beyond impressive.See it!
Get the Lenovo – Chromebook 3 11.6 HD Laptop (originally $139) on sale for $89 at Best Buy!
This Lightweight Laptop
We adore how compact and lightweight this laptop is, and the sale price is truly hard to beat!See it!
Get the Lenovo N22 11.6 Pre-Owned Chromebook (originally $152) on sale for $67 at Best Buy!
This Tablet Combo
Shoppers call this tablet combo set a “value champion,” and claim it’s helped them increase their productivity!See it!
Get the Lenovo – Chromebook Duet – 10.1” Touch Screen Tablet (originally $299) on sale for $249 at Best Buy!
This Refurbished Laptop
If you’re looking for speed with your computer, this laptop is definitely up for the task!See it!
Get the Samsung – Geek Squad Certified Refurbished 15.6 Chromebook (originally $399) on sale for $231 at Best Buy!
Want to see more? Check out all of the Chromebook deals happening at Best Buy here!
