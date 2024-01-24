Shake Up Your Everyday Pullover With This Funky $14 Sweater

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sweaters are nice and comfy, fact that can’t be disputed. But so many of them look exactly the same. Granted, there are only so many ways you can make a sweater. But sometimes you stumble on to a pullover that looks unlike most of what you see on the shelves, and it’s exactly what you need to revitalize your wardrobe again.

Related: This ‘Soft and Cozy’ Amazon Mock Neck Sweater Is Just $40 It’s cold outside — obviously, so that means this the time to wear all of our favorite cozy, toasty pieces comfortably! Sweaters are an effortless way to do that! If you love the style of turtleneck sweaters but don’t like how constricting they can feel, you should definitely try a mock-neck sweater. We found a […]

That’s the case with this extremely unique sweater from Walmart, which is a much different garment than you might be looking for. It takes the typical sweater blueprint and tweaks a few of the important design parts to make something a bit different.

Most importantly, however, the sweater is just $14, so you can buy a few if you like them and wear them anytime, because this is the type of look you’ll want to wear over and over again. Better head to Walmart while it’s still available!

Get the RD Style Quarter Zip Sweater with Extended Collar for just $14 at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

The RD Style Quarter Zip Sweater with Extended Collar is all about a super long collar. At a glance, it looks like you’re having a wide shoulder moment, but look closer. The oversized collar extends around from left to right by the neck, so if you zipped it up, it would eat up your entire head. And it looks very cool that way, much different from most sweaters, you have to agree.

This sweater is textured but lightweight so you can wear it throughout the winter, but bring it out in summer during breezy nights, too. It’s super soft, comfy, and even a little funny since others might not be aware of the styling and think you might have lost your mind with an enormous collar. Or at least a comically oversized one.

Get the RD Style Quarter Zip Sweater with Extended Collar for just $14 at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

Buyers embrace the weirdness, though, and have raved about the sweater.

“Super soft and fun!” one wrote. “Great quality for the price. I expected itchy but not at all!”

“My sister loves it!” another shraed. “I got this for my sister, and she wore it to church and got compliments on it and they loved the color on her!! Made me happy I got her something she likes for Christmas!!”

Get the RD Style Quarter Zip Sweater with Extended Collar for just $14 at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: This Colorful Eye-Popping Sweater Is the Perfect Antidote for Snowy Gray Days It’s hard to feel sunny and optimistic in the dead of winter. Between the chilly weather and the cloudy gray skies, everything feels like it’s been frozen over. What’s one way to bring some color and some fun back into life when you’re dealing with the most drab weather ever? A fun, vibrant sweater, of […]

Not what you’re looking for? See more RD Style here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!