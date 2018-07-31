From Duchess Kate‘s sneakers to tea box sets, the Shop With Us team loves to scour the web for amazing deals and fabulous pieces! Whether it’s a great pillow or an exfoliator, we enjoy sharing our favorite finds with readers. After all, half the fun of discovering a great new product is getting others to try it too!

This month, Shop With Us readers covered all the bases purchasing items that are as stylish as they are functional. From bedding and beauty tools, they couldn’t get enough of adding goods to their shopping carts, including some unexpected items. Scroll down for some of the most interesting products our readers purchased (that maybe you will want too). Happy shopping!

1. Nordstrom At Home Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw

A cozy addition to your home, this plush blanket offers a fresh pop of color.

Nordstrom At Home Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw, $25.90, originally $39.50

2. On Gossamer High Cut Briefs

Get comfortable with these soft and stretchy bottoms that feature a pointelle waistband.

On Gossamer High Cut Briefs, $18

3. Kensie Faux Fur Teddy Bear Coat

Fall is rapidly approaching and this coat will help keep you warm and stylish when the temperatures drop.

Kensie Faux Fur Teddy Bear Coat, $92.90, originally $139

4. Make + Model Too Cool Shorts

A super soft feel and breezy design make these shorts a perfect pick for a relaxing day at home.

Make + Model Too Cool Shorts, $22.90, originally $35

5. Nadri Edwardian Ear Crawlers

Glam up your next date night look with these sparkly drop earrings.

Nadri Edwardian Ear Crawlers, $29.90, after sale $45

6. Serene House Cool Mist Cosmos Scentilizer Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser

Fill your space with fresh scents thanks to this beautiful diffuser.

Serene House Cool Mist Cosmos Scentilizer Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser, $25.90, after sale $39.99

7. Simplehuman Eight Inch Sensor Mirror with Brightness Control

This rechargeable makeup mirror will have you creating flawless looks with its great lighting.

Simplehuman Eight Inch Sensor Mirror with Brightness Control, $200

8. Mpow Waterproof Phone Pouch

A true vacation essential, this waterproof phone case will help you capture your memories in the water!

Mpow Waterproof Phone Pouch, $13.99

9. 23andMe DNA Test

Learn more about what your DNA says about your health, traits and ancestry. Simply provide a saliva sample using this at-home kit.

23andMe DNA Test, $139

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

