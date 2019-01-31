We all have our wardrobe essentials. Skinny jeans, a white tee, a leather jacket, simple heels, black leggings and so on and so forth. But one item of clothing often tends to be overlooked as an essential: the shirtdress. We’re here to make sure it never goes under-appreciated again, and to make sure everyone pre-orders this one, because it will sell out fast when it’s live!

The Draper James A-Line Chambray Shirtdress is “truly a wear-anywhere piece.” Reese Witherspoon, who founded the brand, specifically wanted a chambray dress to be included in the spring collection, and thus we were greeted with this shirtdress, which we can see her wearing on Instagram! We are so happy to make its acquaintance and we want to introduce it to everyone we know. Just make sure to pre-order it and be the first to wear it when it’s officially out!

See it: Pre-order the Draper James A-Line Chambray Shirtdress for $115 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This shirtdress was designed to be versatile and wearable again and again. Its washed chambray fabric — which mimics denim — is soft, flowy and a medium shade of blue that pairs with any color on the wheel. Chambray also matches well texturally with other fabrics, such as suede, cotton, fleece or charmeuse, to name just a few.

This shirtdress has an A-line silhouette that can be slightly cinched with the removable belt, which is also chambray, at the waist. This belt can create definition and add feminine flair when it’s tied into a bow!

The placket is lined with buttons from collar to part-way down the skirt, leaving room at the bottom for us to cross our legs and walk around without feeling stilted. The buttons are a neutral tan with brown accents that work well to match with nude shoes or a brown bag, or anything else! We don’t make the rules! We are, however, always here with loving suggestions and ideas.

The sleeves fall just below the elbows, ending in turned-back button cuffs that are accented by blue and white striped fabric details to help keep them from falling down our forearms as the day goes on. It’s a blend of cute and professional and all that’s in between. This is why this shirtdress is an essential!

We can dress this shirtdress up easily. For work, we can put on a blazer and some block heels and we’re ready to plow through a presentation. Want to make it even dressier? Slip in some statement earrings and slip on some stilettos and we’re guaranteed to be slip-up free, at least with our outfit. If we do happen to slip up in some other form, at least we’ll have this cute shirtdress to provide a distraction.

We also love how this shirtdress opens up the possibilities for accessorizing. Our first thought was to pair it with a fun, silky headband, like this twist-front one from Slip. Witherspoon is pictured pairing it with her glasses, minimalistic gold jewelry and a brown mini tote, which is inspiring Us to no end! This shirtdress lends itself well to makeup, too. We can keep it low-key with nude eyeshadow and a gentle pop of highlighter, or we can experiment with silvers, yellows, purples and beyond, along with a bright pink lip, or perhaps a dark wine-red lip instead. And glitter. Lots of glitter. Always and forever.

Witherspoon founded Draper James as a way to honor her grandparents and her Southern heritage. The brand’s pieces are often timeless classics that are described as “unapologetically pretty.” We support that. Nothing should ever apologize for looking pretty!

Draper James clothes are also designed for real-life wear. They’re not the type of clothes we’d see on a runway and think, “Who would ever wear that, and to where?” They’re the type of clothes that have us thinking, “We need that, and that and that.”

This shirtdress is a problem-solver. We may have 99 problems elsewhere (pilling, rips, fading, stretching, pet hair, etc.), but this shirtdress is not one. It fixes all of our other problems because we can always just choose to wear it instead, no matter where we’re going.

Don’t forget to pre-order, because this dress won’t be so easy to nab once it goes officially live! By pre-ordering, we’ll have it just in time for spring, too! We’re bringing in the new season in style.

See it: Pre-order the Draper James A-Line Chambray Shirtdress for $115 at Saks Fifth Avenue! Expected ship date is no later than February 17, 2019. Not your style? Check out more Draper James pieces from Saks Fifth Avenue here!

