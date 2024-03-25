Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you know anything about sustainable fashion, you know about Reformation. The brand makes all of its clothing from low-impact materials, repurposed vintage finds and rescued deadstock fabrics, all in the name of celebrating femininity while having a positive social and environmental impact. Reformation makes everything from sweaters and shoes to wedding dresses and bags, but it’s been missing one key category… swimwear!

Well, friends, we’re thrilled to report that Reformation is officially making bikinis and one-pieces just in time for summer. A few dozen tops, bottoms and one-pieces were just dropped in all sorts of styles — triangle, bandeau, balconette, high-cut, cheeky, high-waist, you name it! We couldn’t be more excited to share our top picks from this exciting new drop. Read on to find your new beachside staple!

Rio One Piece

It’s almost like this one-piece suit isn’t even there — that’s how soft and weightless it is. While you may not feel it, the perpetual compliments will remind you it’s there!

Get the Rio One Piece for $148 at Reformation!

Volta Bikini Bottom

Your newest go-with-everything bikini bottom just entered the building. These bottoms are made with renewable plant-derived polyamide and elastane.

Get the Volta Bikini Bottom for $78 at Reformation!

Azores Bikini Top

Two tops in one, anyone? This triangle bikini top can be tied in multiple ways, including upside down, for new looks. Wear it with any dark red, white or black bottoms!

Get the Azores Bikini Top for $98 at Reformation!

Azure Bikini Bottom

High-rise bikini bottoms are one of the most flattering finds, shaping your waist while tucking in your midsection. You’ll be rocking the look!

Get the Azure Bikini Bottom for $88 at Reformation!

Victoria One Piece

If you’ve ever wondered what a total fashionista wears to the beach, it’s this. With a wide open back and a high cut around the legs, it’s simply perfect for getting your golden glow on!

Get the Victoria One Piece for $148 at Reformation!

Monaco Bikini Top

This bandeau-style top has spaghetti straps and a clasp back for a secure fit. If you’re not feeling straps though, you can always tuck them in!

Get the Monaco Bikini Top for $78 at Reformation!

Maldives Bikini Top

Calling all classy ladies! We found your perfect swim top. This delicate top has lace lining and wire support for larger busts.

Get the Maldives Bikini Top for $98 at Reformation!