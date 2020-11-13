Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we make plans to see friends, we’re usually pretty pumped — especially these days. But then, right before we need to start getting dressed, the thought of our comfy couch and sweats suddenly seems far more appealing.

Listen, we’ve all bailed once or twice — but making a habit out of it likely isn’t the best idea. No one wants to be the friend with the reputation of bailing at the last minute! That’s why we found an amazing solution that can at least help out in the comfort department. Allow Us to explain…

Get the Rekucci Women’s Ease into Comfort Boot Cut Pant for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 12, 2020, but are subject to change.



These pants may appear to be legitimate slacks when you see them, but that’s all part of the illusion! They’re actually made from a stretchy knit material that looks deceivingly like a pair of professional pants. They have a slip-on style and fit mid-rise on the hips, and while they may be slightly tighter than traditional sweats, they essentially feel like leggings on top and flares on the bottom.

To take it a step further, these pants even have stitching that mimic the appearance of pockets in the front. Then, there’s also stitching that’s designed to look like a zipper! These dainty details make a truly convincing case that the pants are dressy enough to wear out for a multitude of occasions.

The best part? Well, there are so many color options and prints available. There’s a pair of these pants to suit anyone’s personal tastes — from bright and bold hues, to sleek muted shades. Currently, there are over 7,000 shoppers who stand by these bad boys, so it’s safe to say they’re the real deal. Even on your laziest of days, these pants will get you out the door in style!

