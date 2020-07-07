We Can’t Believe We Started Summer Without This Flattering Skirt

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever see a piece of clothing and think, “Where have you been my whole life?” One that gives you that warm, tingly feeling inside your soul. One that belongs on your body right now!

That’s how we felt when we found this Relipop skirt, and let Us tell you, that feeling did not subside. If anything, it grew stronger every second. We knew this was the piece our summer wardrobe was lacking, and we weren’t going to let it exist outside of our possession for one more day. The only issue? Choosing which colors and designs we wanted!

Get the Relipop Flared Short Skirt for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

This skirt’s boho-chic charm will turn just about any head. It’s chic, it’s unique and it flatters like no other. It has a high-rise, elastic waistband with a drawstring, plus a tightly ruffled trim grazing the stomach. You’ll see this trim make another appearance below the hips — yes, this skirt has a totally on-trend tiered design, and we’re head over heels!

The fabric of the skirt naturally falls into loose pleats as it drapes down and flares out to form a fun, twirl-worthy silhouette — the hem hitting above the knees. How did Relipop manage to fit so many amazing details into a mini skirt? We’ll never know. All we know is we’ll take it!

Get the Relipop Flared Short Skirt for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

This skirt is made of a soft, skin-friendly fabric that’s lightweight, breathable and ready to go on all of your summer adventures with you. There are over 20 variations to choose from, so get ready to make some space in your wardrobe. Those looking for something solid may love the Caramel burnt sienna shade, or perhaps the black, beige, green or vampy red. As for the patterns, the list goes on and on. Polka dots, florals, leaves, oh my! We can’t help it. We want them all.

This skirt is the definition of something that can easily be dressed up or down. For any casual day, try it with a cami or cropped tee, and perhaps a pair of white sneakers or some strappy sandals down on your feet. Want to dress it up? Try a balloon sleeve blouse and some block heels, or, when the weather cools down, a fitted turtleneck with boots — either ankle or knee-high. However you end up styling it, we just know it’s going to be cute, so don’t wait any longer and order yours today!

Get the Relipop Flared Short Skirt for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from Relipop here and shop more skirts here! Shop Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!