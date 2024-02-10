Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Renee Rapp is on track to become this year’s biggest star. Let’s take a look at her track record, shall we? The 24-year-old released her newest album Snow Angel in August and went on a full tour, performed as the musical guest on SNL, she’s in the midst of recording another album and she reprised the role of Regina George in the new Mean Girls movie. There’s not much the multi-hyphenate hasn’t done — and she’s just getting started!

Related: The Secret Behind Miley Cyrus’ Gravity-Defying Grammy’s Hair Is This $19 Hairspray The 2024 Grammys were a night of glitz, glam and celebration in the music industry. There were major wins (like Taylor Swift’s fourth Grammy for Album of the Year), and some disappointing snubs (Olivia Rodrigo and Lana Del Rey went home completely empty-handed). The true star of the night, though, was Miley Cyrus… or more […]

Mean Girls is arguably Rapp’s biggest moment of the year, and to look her best for the premiere, the actress paid a visit to her colorist, Cassondra Kaeding, to ensure her blonde was up to Regina George’s standards. If you’re wondering why her hair is so big… I mean, blonde… well, it’s because it’s full of secrets — but we’re not gatekeeping the reason why Rapp’s mane looks so healthy.

See, Kaeding swears by K18 products to keep Rapp’s hair in tip top shape, including the Damage Shield Protective Conditioner. This reparative conditioner utilizes the same K18Peptide found in the brand’s signature (and much more expensive) Leave-In Repair Hair Mask Treatment to protect against heat damage, UV rays and external aggressors. Plus, it dramatically softens and detangles hair so it remains silky for days after washing.

Get the K18 Damage Shield Protective Conditioner for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, price are accurate on date of publication but may be subject to change.

Essentially, finishing your wash routine with the Damage Shield Protective Conditioner keeps hair in the best shape possible. When someone colors their hair incredibly often (like Rapp) this conditioner becomes a saving grace to ensure it doesn’t become brittle and weak. Keep in mind that this won’t necessarily repair damage (that’s what the Leave-In Repair Hair Mask Treatment is for), but it will protect it from future damage.

This conditioner also happens to be the newest offering from K18, and along with Kaeding and Rapp, at-home shoppers can’t get enough of it. “I love this as much as I love the repair mask,” one reviewer raves. “I stopped coloring my hair a few years ago and have had a hard time dealing with the texture and frizz. This conditioner has helped reduce frizz, add shine, add bounce, and doesn’t weigh it down or make it feel greasy. I feel like my hair looks healthier and healthier with each wash. I’m throwing out all my old products. I absolutely love every one of their products.”

Yeah, the K18 Damage Shield Protective Conditioner is definitely so fetch. If you regularly color your hair or heat style, take a note from Rapp and start using this — it just might transform your strands!

Get the K18 Damage Shield Protective Conditioner for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, price are accurate on date of publication but may be subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Amazon’s No. 1 Bestselling Hair Spray Product Gives Me a Static-Free Shine Hair can be downright disastrous with split ends, lackluster color and other gripes which makes it a pain to maintain. My snarled mess was so bad, I decided to cut it all off and start over. Well, if only I had discovered Dreamcoat Supernatural Spray by Color Wow sooner. This product transformed my hair from […]