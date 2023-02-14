Meet the New Staple Bodysuit You’ll Want to Wear Every Day of the Week

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bodysuits will forever be a mainstay in our wardrobes. We can never have too many — but we’re pretty particular about which ones we decide to add to our collections. Quite frankly, we know what we like when we see it — but more often than not, we turn to the reviews to confirm our pick is valid.

But not every garment we see will always have the reviews to back it up. Either the product is receiving poor feedback from customers, or it’s simply too new — which is the case with this bodysuit from REORIA we recently spotted. It may not be trending on Amazon yet, but one shopper convinced Us our intuition about this bodysuit is correct — making it easier to take the plunge!

You can never judge a book by its cover, but when you’re online shopping, that’s all you have to work with. The extra info we need to get a complete picture comes from savvy shoppers, and though this bodysuit only has one experienced fashionista on deck, it’s an amazing review. It told Us a great deal about what exactly makes this bodysuit a must-have.

The shopper described the material this bodysuit is made from as “comfortable,” and they say it has “almost swimsuit-like” feel. That’s a vibe we can seriously get behind! Best of all, they also claim that no bra is necessary, as this suit offers “great support.” Always a bonus — the less often that we have to wear bras, the better! Who can relate?

Another detail we just adore regarding this bodysuit is that it offers a thong bottom. This may not be for every shopper, but it means we don’t have to worry about panty lines showing through pants or a skirt, especially if we’re rocking tighter bottoms. Handy hack alert! The plunging neckline is also incredible, because it beautifully shows off the bust — which is ideal for special occasions. Also, it has the same shape in the back. Even though this bodysuit is still on the come-up, we’re already convinced. A simple staple that goes the distance? Adding to cart ASAP!

See it: Get the REORIA Women’s Plunge Deep V-Neck Thong Bodysuit for $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

