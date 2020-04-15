Shop These Retro-Inspired Face Masks on Amazon Now

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

The new requirement to wear a face covering during this period of social distancing has sparked some major creativity. If people aren’t crafting their own non-medical fabric masks, they’re picking up reusable ones that show off their personal style.

They may not be the most pleasant to wear, but they’re necessary — so why not throw it back? With ’70s inspired prints making waves on Instagram, it only makes sense that online shoppers are clamoring to buy patterned pieces. Check out the retro-inspired options below that are trending on Amazon — and of course, don’t forget to wash your mask regularly and continue to adhere to all of the CDC’s guidelines.

A Tapestry-Inspired Mask

This mask not only features a floral pattern, but has a replaceable carbon filter to boot. It’s waterproof and breathable, with adjustable elastic ear loops for your comfort.

Get the Patterned Print Face Mask with Carbon Filters with free shipping for just $19, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 12, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

A Bright Printed Mask

This machine-washable polyester mask features a psychedelic visual. You certainly won’t misplace this one around the house.

Get the NiYoung Mouth Mask with Earloop for just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

A Multifunctional Covering

There are 12 different ways to wear this breathable and soft polyester covering — including as a face mask, bandana and beanie.

Get the Psalm Life Multifunctional Neck Gaiter starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 30, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

A Floral Mask (With Filter)

The only thing better than the playful pattern is the fact that this mask comes with an activated carbon filter.

Get the Mouth Masks for Dust Protection Face Mask starting at just $6, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 1, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

A Tie-Dye Print Mask

In case you haven’t used TikTok or Instagram lately, tie-dye is seriously happening. DIY kits have become some of Amazon’s most coveted items while everyone practices social distancing. It was just a matter of time before a mask version popped up.

Get the Comfortable Adjustable Tie Dye Peace Printed Face Mask (originally $11) on sale for just $9, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 5, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s current Daily Deals here!

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!