This Retro Sneaker Has Over 3,000 Reviews and Is Better Than Ever





Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We love our vintage pieces, but that doesn’t mean we love every vintage piece. When some things go out of style, they should stay out of style. Like, forever. But other types of pieces are bound to come back, and when they do, we can’t believe they were ever gone, and we can’t imagine them ever going away again!

The Onitsuka Tiger Ultimate 81 sneaker was a huge hit back when the original version was introduced back in 1981. Thankfully, ASICS decided to bring it back after the turn of the century, and it’s now more popular than ever. These shoes were seriously ahead of their time, and we were so excited to see multiple colors currently on sale!

See it: Get the Onitsuka Tiger Ultimate 81 sneaker (originally $75) starting at just $50 at Zappos!

These sneakers have over 3,000 reviews. Seriously, we weren’t kidding when we said they were more popular than ever. The cumulative rating is majorly impressive, too! Shoppers say these are “the most comfortable” athletic sneakers they have ever owned, regardless of the decade. According to one, “to say that they mold themselves to your feet is an understatement.” We’re loving what we’re reading. Others fell hard for the color combinations, pointing out how the “minimalist” and “sleek” look goes with anything, whether we’re working out or working in the office!

While we can obviously wear these retro sneakers anywhere, they’re made for technical running, which means they’re great on different and sometimes tumultuous terrains and conditions, whether we’re challenging ourselves to a new trail or just getting started with a fast-paced nature walk! This also makes them great for travel, since that can often mean spending all day on our feet and exploring unfamiliar territories!

These shoes come in a variety of vegan uppers depending on which color we choose. They’re super lightweight and very flexible, but they’re more than durable enough for bounding across rough and rocky surfaces. The rubber outsole will provide amazing traction, too!

See it: Get the Onitsuka Tiger Ultimate 81 sneaker (originally $75) starting at just $50 at Zappos!

These sneakers have a traditional lace-up closure and a padded collar and tongue for cushioned ankle support. We’ll also find a logo patch on the tongue, accompanied by another logo at the heel. They also have a cushioned footbed and a two-tone EVA midsole that ups the comfort and shock absorption even further. There are even flex “channels” carved out on the heel to put more pep in our step!

These breathable sneakers are currently available in seven colors, and we’re spotting sale prices up to 33% off! There are a couple of black versions, one with contrasting white accents while the other stays dark. There’s also a dark grey shade with black accents to change it up just a bit. We’re really big fans of the olive green version right now, with sage accents and a streak of oceanic blue down at the heel! Love that blue? We can find more of it on the version with the blue upper!

The last two versions are a white shoe with black accents and a streak of red at the heel, and a cream shade with grey accents, making it a great neutral. We’re not sure we can pick a favorite, and that’s a sign that this shoe is a total winner!

See it: Get the Onitsuka Tiger Ultimate 81 sneaker (originally $75) starting at just $50 at Zappos!

Not your style? Check out more from Onitsuka Tiger here and other sneakers and athletic shoes available at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!