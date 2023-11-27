24 Red-Hot Cyber Monday Deals You Can Still Shop at Revolve

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
There’s nothing like spending uninterrupted time with your loved ones, chatting your your favorite foods and catching up on the latest family gossip during the Thanksgiving break. Of course, scoring gifts for your family courtesy of holiday sales is a close second.
From stocking stuffers to thoughtful gifts, now is the perfect time to make a list, check it twice and immediately add products to your cart when you figure out who’s been naughty or nice. Cyber Monday is officially winding down, but the sales are still going full throttle.
Make sure everyone who’s made it on your holiday gifting list has a gift they will love and want to reuse when you head over to Revolve. The trendy site features denim, glamorous gowns and chic accessories which everyone will want to wear this holiday season and beyond. We’ve rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday deals at Revolve, so scroll ahead for our top picks! Be sure to act fast because these red-hot tops, bottoms, dresses and accessories are flying off the virtual shelves!
Bottoms
Our Absolute Favorite: Get ready to cut a rug! Channel the disco era in these chic wide-leg pants.
- BLANKNYC Franklin Rib Cage Oversized Pant — was $128, now $90!
- L’Academie Court Leather Pant— was $528, now $296!
- AGOLDE 90’s Pinch Waist — was $198, now $151!
- Show Me Your Mumu San Fran Overalls — was $184, now $89!
- Hudson Jeans Centerfold High Rise Super Skinny — was $215, now $203!
Tops
Our Absolute Favorite: You can’t go wrong with cardigans during the winter. You can layer this edgy cardi over your cold-weather essentials or channel the viral braless trend using a button or two to conceal your cleavage.
- Reebok x Victoria Beckham Graphic Sweatshirt — was $190, now $94!
- Pistola Carlen Mockneck Sweater — was $148, now $104!
- NBD Sloane Bodysuit — was $155, now $198!
- Selkie The Minnie Sweater — was $198, now $187!
- LPA Leo Velvet Burnout Blouse — was $198, now $129!
Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: Glisten underneath the holiday lights in this dazzling gown.
- Michael Costello x REVOLVE Felix Mini Dress — was $228, now $160!
- superdown Syndey Maxi Dress — was $98, now $93!
- Amanda Uprichard x Revolve Gilda Gown — was $268, now $175!
- Remi x Revolve Meghan Blazer Dress— was $145, now $137!
- Katie May Lolita Gown — was $295, now $236!
Accessories
Our Absolute Favorite: Upgrade your everyday hairstyles with this posh gold claw clip.
- Cult Gaia Niko Scarf — was $325, now $195!
- Sunnylife Beach Sounds speaker— was $65, now $45!
- retrofete Poppy Gloves — was $298, now $194!
- Lele Sadoughi Woven Pearl Headband — was $150, now $98!
- Eugenia Kim Yuki Bucket Hat — was $225, now $104!
