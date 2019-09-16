



End-of-summer sales are amazing because you can find incredible discounts on great items from some seriously highly-coveted brands. We always love turning to Revolve at the end of any season to discover stylish finds from some of the trendiest designers out there!

But when it comes to shopping at the end of a season, we need to be smart about our purchasing choices. While most of the styles that are discounted at the moment can be saved for next year’s season, we like to look out for the pieces that will transition well into the next season and beyond. And this dress from House of Harlow 1960 is the epitome of that!

The adorable Mariam Dress, which was made for Revolve by House of Harlow 1960 in an exclusive collaboration with the online boutique, is such a great piece to pick up if you’re looking for a dress that will work great in the fall. And you can pick it up right now from Revolve for just $77, which is 68% off of its original price! This discount is seriously almost too good to be true.

We love the midi length of this dress, which is excellent for the cooler fall months. Cooler temperatures means longer dresses and this one hits right at the perfect spot. The cute black-and-white polka dot pattern also makes this work perfectly as a transitional piece — it’s a fun print for the summer but not super bright, so it’s great for the fall and even for winter!

This dress is tiered and cinches at the waist with built-in elastic and flares out into an A-line style which makes for a super flattering fit. It’s made out of a light and airy chiffon fabric and is fully lined to prevent it from being see-through. There is a single ruffle detail at the neckline which looks super romantic and feminine, and each tier of the dress is slightly ruffled as well to give it some more dimension. The dress also features adjustable straps so that you can shorten or lengthen them to your liking. We hate when we order a dress only to discover that the straps are too tight or ill-fitting, so an adjustable option is always welcome!

This House of Harlow 1960 dress is casual-looking enough that it can easily be dressed down, yet elegant enough that it can be worn to a more formal event. If you’re going to an early fall wedding, this dress would look great with some black strappy heels, an elegant black shawl and a bold red lip. If you want to wear this dress to work or out for dinner, pair it with cute ankle booties and a black leather jacket. But if you’re going to a more casual event, throw on some sneakers and a jean jacket and you’re good to go!

The best part about this dress is that the print and this style will always look adorable, no matter what’s trendy at the moment. Who doesn’t love a great polka dot dress? It’s a fun and whimsical pattern that looks great on everyone, and this House of Harlow dress is sure to become a new favorite item in your closet!

