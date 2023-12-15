17 Rich-Looking Fashion Pieces That Are Secretly on Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You know the saying “fake it until you make it”? I do that on the daily with being rich. The first step of manifesting what you want is acting like you already have it. So when you want to be a millionaire, you have to dress like a millionaire. Before you fully right off this tactic, hear me out — you don’t have to drop money on designer clothes to look wealthy. And that’s thanks to the quiet luxury trend.

While people used to flaunt their Louis Vuitton and YSL labels, today’s ultimate sign of abundance in the fashion world is plain clothes. So as long as you’re wearing items that are perfectly tailored to your figure, neutral and are quality-made, you’ll embody the trend. Yep, it’s really that easy! Jumpstart your rich aspirations by shopping some of the most gorgeous quiet luxury staples below. And best of all, every item is on sale!

1. Country Club Ready: This form-fitting ribbed sweater takes on a preppy vibe thanks to the lapel collar. I picture all of the posh women wearing it while driving their golf cart around the club — was $37, now just $27!

2. Upper East Side Uniform: Channel your inner Lily Van der Woodsen (or any cool UES mom) with this Anrabess cardigan coat. The khaki hue is our personal favorite because it screams quiet luxury — was $60, now just $48!

3. Luxe Loungewear: If you want to emulate a rich aesthetic you should fully commit to it, even when at home. That means swapping your old hoodies for this stylish ribbed quarter zip from BTFBM — was $56, now just $35!

4. Sophisticated Staple: Everyone needs a white button down in their wardrobe because the simple piece instantly makes you look refined. We’re a fan of this design from Hotouch. Although super affordable, you’d never guess that this shirt was under $25 — was $21, now just $17!

5. Queen of the House: There’s something about the extra long cardigan in this three-piece loungewear set that feels regal. It will definitely become an everyday staple — was $53, now just $39!

6. Trendy Trousers: Get the look of tailored trousers without the uncomfortable digging with this stretchy-waisted pair from Grace Karin. They come in 15 hues, but we’re partial to the army green and camel — was $38, now just $30!

7. Dainty Bracelets: Forget big, flashy jewelry. To really pull off the quiet luxury look, you’ll want to opt for thin stacked items, like this set of gold bracelets that’s currently on sale — was $13, now just $10!

8. Two Trends in One: These elegant ballet flats have a designer vibe thanks to the hefty hardware detailing. Plus, they totally go with the balletcore trend that is so hot right now — was $89, now just $53!

9. Simple Sweater: Free People makes some of the softest sweaters around… and the softer the sweater, the more luxurious it feels (and looks!) — was $98, now just $74!

10. All in the Pattern: Herringbone items inherently look preppy (and rich). This Vero Moda skirt can be worn at the office or out on the town when paired with tights or tall boots and a sweater — was $55, now just $39!

11. Your New Go-To Jeans: Finding a pair of perfectly-fitting jeans will automatically make you look rich, even if the jeans are super affordable. NYDJ makes some of the best, and this skinny style will have you feeling your best — was $99, now just $69!

12. Satin Stunner: Some fabrics appear more opulent than others. At the top of our list is satin, and this dress from PrettyGarden will have you feeling like a million bucks! — was $54, now just $43!

13. French Style: Any time I think of Breton stripes sweaters, like this one from Kirundo, I automatically think of New England sailing days at a family friend’s extensive summer compound — was $60, now just $36!

14. Keep Cozy: Although warm, down outerwear is expensive. This Automet puffer vest feels just as plush and is totally waterproof. Canada Goose who? — was $37, now just $22!

15. Better Than an Old Cardigan: This sweater may be new, but the antique detailing, including the waffle knit pattern and fancy buttons, makes it look so much more expensive than it is — was $44, now just $34!

16. This Will Last Forever: Made of genuine cowhide leather, this large purse would retail for a couple hundred dollars in luxury shops… but you can get it for under $100 now — was $90, now just $68!

17. So Fluffy: Few things are as luxurious as ultra-furry slippers. Go ahead and wrap your feet in this pair from CozyFurry — was $28, now just $15!

