Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We don’t know about you, but here at Us Weekly, we’re still basking in all the major deals from Amazon Prime Day 2024. The two-day savings event ends tonight, however, there are so many chic rich mom accessory deals to check out. Want to incorporate rich mom style into your wardrobe? Designer handbags, celeb-approved sunnies and dainty jewelry are a great place to start!

Related: The Fastest-Selling Prime Day Deals Today Amazon Prime Day 2024 is finally here, and we’re been scrolling and clicking non-stop to grab you the best markdowns of the entire season (and maybe the entire year)! The summer’s biggest shopping event is chock-full of huge deals on big-ticket items like household appliances, viral hair stylers and trendy tech. We are seeing tons […]

Unsure where to begin? We’ve rounded up products handpicked by reality TV icons and Grammy winners to elevate your style. Of course, we had to include bestselling, shopper-approved options too. These accessory deals are too hot to miss! As Amazon Prime Day rages on, many of our top picks are selling out. Be sure to act on these rich mom accessory deals fast. Happy shopping!

1. Reality Style: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards knows a thing or two about slaying rich mom style in the summer. According to Richards, this straw bag is a must for sunny beach days — originally $20, now just $15!

2. Accessory Era: Take a page from Taylor Swift‘s book and elevate your style with these celeb-loved sunnies — originally $230, now just $134!

3. Celeb-Approved: Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski are several A-listers who love this chic handbag — originally $80, now just $56!

4. Trending Topic: Skinny belts are having the ultimate fashion, thanks to the popularity of the office siren aesthetic. This two-pack looks so luxe and feminine — originally $22, now just $18!

5. Perfect Pendant: Jewelry brand Kendra Scott is known for chic accessories that are loved by many celebs and influencers. This dainty necklace has a charming pendant that adds the perfect pop of color — originally $55, now just $44!

6. Beach Babe: Keep the sun out of your face with this bestselling visor. It comes with a unique cut-out so you can showcase cute hairstyles. Best of all? It comes with UPV to prevent exposure to harmful sunrays — originally $23, now just $15!

7. Diamond Daze: No one will believe how much this criss-cross diamond ring costs. It looks so much more expensive than it is — originally $13, now just $10!

8. Perfect Precaution: These nipple covers are a helpful precaution to prevent nip slips. They’re so popular that shoppers purchased them over 60,000 times in the past month — originally $27, now just $20!

9. Designer Find: What’s there not to love about Coach’s high-quality handbags? This spacious shoulder bag is made from butter-soft leather — originally $395, now just $200!

10. Viral Frames: Oval-shaped sunnies are everywhere. These bestselling sunglasses look just like a style made by a designer brand, but it’s available for a fraction of the cost — originally $20, now just $13!

11. Dainty Stacks: Rich moms are notorious for rocking subtle arm candy. This Kendra Scott beaded bracelet set is the perfect option for layering — originally $60, now just $36!

12. Major Savings: Looking for a massive markdown? This Anne Klein watch and bracelet set is on sale for 74% off — originally $150, now just $40!

13. Classic Timepiece: Speaking of watches, you can’t go wrong with a sleek timepiece like this stainless steel piece from Bulova — originally $300, now just $147!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

14. Smooth as Silk: Rich moms love silk scarves. They’re so versatile. You can use this four-piece scarf set to tie your hair up at night or wear it around your neck. If you’re into handbags, you can tie it around the handle of your favorite bag for a sophisticated touch — originally $17, now just $14!