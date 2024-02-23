Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

No surprise to Us, Rihanna has been nailing the mob wife fashion fad long before it became a viral internet trend. She’s always been one to reach for a luxurious fur coat to match her bold and glamorous style with a cool girl edge. In true Bad Gal fashion, she took the trend up a notch again in a recent Rihanna Fenty X Puma campaign photoshoot that she posted to Instagram with a cream maxi coat — and we had to recreate this look A$AP!

Of course, Rihanna’s original jacket is a vintage designer style by way of Dolce & Gabbana, which likely came complete with an astronomical price tag. But to get her stylish look for less, we found a fabulous maxi coat that’s just $97 on Amazon.

Get the Old Dird Long Sleeve Parka Faux Fur Maxi Coat for $97 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

Much like Rihanna’s pick, this coat features a dramatic maxi length, bold white faux fur and pointed lapels on each side. Giving chic abominable snowman, there’s no way you won’t stay warm in this heavy winter coat. It can be machine-washed in cold water and also comes in black and pink if those colors are more up your alley.

Rihanna wore her coat with sweatpants, a pleated white T-shirt, tennis shoes, a baseball cap and black sunnies. But it can also be dressed up for a date night with a slip dress and some heels or worn with jeans for another cool but casual style!

If you’re looking to channel the “James Joint” singer’s sensational style, pick up a similar faux-fur jacket now — read on for more of our favorites!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out some of our other favorite faux-fur finds below:

