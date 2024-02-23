Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

What kind of things do you need to take to the office day in and day out? You probably have a pretty standard list: a laptop, your wallet, keycard or lanyard, important documents, your lunch, maybe a change of clothes or different pairs of shoes, lotion, makeup, the list goes on. Don’t try to carry it all in a tiny shouldre bag that you can’t find anything in. Isn’t it high time you get yourself a work bag that you don’t have to worry about things getting lost in?

Yes, you’re probably thinking about some of the bags you see on celebs who spend hundreds of dollars on designer totes to carry all their important stuff. And if you have and want to spend all that cash, you can definitely do that. But for the girlies who want to look polished and put together on a budget while feeling super important and in charge, there’s this $36 option at Walmart.

The MKF Collection Vegan Leather Tote Bag and Wristlet is a sleek work bag that can fit anything you need to carry day in and day out. It’s made from vegan leather and designed with gold-tone embellishments. It also has a printed lined interior with two slip pockets and a wall zippered pocket, too. All this, and it comes with a wristlet wallet for you to put cash and all your other important, smaller goods.

For just $36, you get a fantastic-looking bag that you can put all your important office stuff in or take out to a fancy dinner. It gives serious luxury vibes, and all for less than $50. You don’t have to spend hundreds to look like a boss babe. And you don’t have to waste your money on a bag that looks good, but falls apart during its first use. This bag is the answer to your cramped bag – and looks just like those more expensive ones, too.

