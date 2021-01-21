These Seriously Cozy Fleece Pants Can Turn Anyone Into a Homebody

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s no doubt that we’ve gotten used to spending more time at home, but that doesn’t mean we don’t get restless. Returning to a complete state of normalcy may be months away, so we’re always looking to make our days (and nights) in more enjoyable. But how exactly do we do that?

With the right clothes, of course! At the moment, we’re obsessed with these fluffy and comfortable fleece pants from Romastory. Shoppers say that they get a “wonderful” feeling the second they slip them on, and we think they’re just the ticket to upgrade your lounge bottoms.

Get the Romastory Women’s Winter Thick Pajama Warm Fleece Loungewear Pants for just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

These pants are made from a plush fleece material that’s cut from the same cloth as your favorite blanket. If you want to feel like you’re draped in a luxe throw at all times, these pants were made for you! The fabric is the star of the show here, but the rest of the design is just as desirable. They are high-waisted and cut in a jogger style, complete with an ultra-roomy silhouette. When chilling on the couch is all that’s on the calendar, there’s no better option!

You can score these pants in an array of cozy colors that shoppers love. From the light brown khaki hue to the dusty navy blue shade, it’s actually hard to pick just one. Surely, any pajama aficionado who counts UGGs as their go-to footwear will feel equally passionate about these pants.

Get the Romastory Women’s Winter Thick Pajama Warm Fleece Loungewear Pants for just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

Reviewers are equally enthused, claiming these pants are an incredible value. While there are plenty of sweats out there, few have these unique, elevated touches that can see Us all through the season in style. Our winter wardrobe is finally complete!

See it: Get the Romastory Women’s Winter Thick Pajama Warm Fleece Loungewear Pants for just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Romastory and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!