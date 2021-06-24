This Off-the-Shoulder Floral Dress Is a Summer Queen’s Dream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We can’t stop looking for new dresses right now. We barely got to get glammed up last year, even for a more casual-cute look, so we’re on full watch for 1. new pieces and 2. occasions to wear them to. Sometimes a dress even inspires us to create certain plans that would fit its aesthetic!

When we found this dress, we could see ourselves doing a variety of activities. Strolling through a blooming field, getting sidewalk brunch with friends, going out for date night, hanging out at a lake house, attending a bridal shower…the list went on. But first things first — we had to make sure it was in our cart — and yours — before everyone else discovered it too!

Get the Romwe Casual Floral Print Off Shoulder Trumpet Sleeve Swing Dress (originally $39) now starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

This gorgeous red dress caught our eye and maintained our focus. Even now, we’re having trouble pulling our eyes away so we can give you more information. It’s a mini dress with a waistline that hits at the natural waist to flatter your figure and elongate your legs, and the entire bust area and upper arms are smocked, so you get a fitted look but with plenty of stretch.

The skirt portion has a flowy A-line silhouette, while the lower portion of the sleeves actually has a trumpet sleeve effect, widening out toward the wrists. And of course, we can’t forget about that off-the-shoulder neckline. So pretty, always — and the worst enemy of tan lines!

Apart from the red version with its lovely pink flowers, this dress comes in a huge bunch of other variations, with other types of floral designs or lack thereof, as well as some overall variations, such as an added tie under the bust, shorter sleeves or a scalloped lace trim. Make sure to hover over all of the photos to make sure you’re adding everything you want into that cart.

This dress has so much versatility, you’ll want to wear it over and over again. We can see it with low-top white canvas sneakers just as easily as we can see it with strappy stilettos or even a pair of loafers and socks. Grab a wide brim sun hat, or maybe a knotted headband or even an oversized scrunchie, and don’t forget to play around with jewelry — both a choker or a longer necklace would work here!

