A Star (Sweater) Is Born — And It’s Available on Amazon

One print we’ll never tire of? Stars. Our sense of style has changed quite a lot since our childhood, but in some cases, consistency has proven to be key. Star prints and designs are still just as magical now as they were back in elementary school, except now they come on even chicer pieces!

The stars on this sweater almost seemed to be shining when we saw them, immediately catching our eye as we were scrolling through cozy winter picks on Amazon — a favorite hobby of ours. This piece is effortless and yet a true standout. Basically, it immediately made its way into our shopping cart!

Get the ROSKIKI Pullover Star Sweater for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

This pullover is soft and comfy with a wide, round neckline you can let slide off the top of a shoulder if you want. It has a large star design all over both the torso and long sleeves, as well as ribbed details at the neckline, cuffs and hem. It has a slightly oversized, slightly slouchy fit, but it isn’t baggy or long. It gets everything just right!

Even better is that this piece is currently available in four color combos. Black with white stars is definitely the most reminiscent of a actual starry night sky, but you can also switch it up with the white version with black stars instead. There’s also a beige version with fiery orange stars, as well as a fun yellow version with white stars!

We love this sweater, but we don’t want to stop here. Why hop off the train when it has so many more stops to go? We found a few more star sweaters on Amazon for you to check out before you reach your stop (a.k.a. checkout)!

The clustered star details on the sleeves of this Blooming Jelly sweater are just the best!

Distressed details. Star print. Plunging neckline. This ZAFUL sweater has it all going on!

This quarter-zip Amazon Essentials piece aimed for a smaller star design…and succeeded!

Prefer a long-line cardigan style instead? This starry HAPCOPE sweater is for you!

The open back of this Seraih star sweater is jaw-dropping. Almost impossibly stunning!

