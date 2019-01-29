These Fan-Favorite Nike Running Sneakers Are on Sale Right Now

As much as we love our heels, we’re also die-hard sneaker-lovers, especially when it comes to Nike. The endless options and styles make it possible for literally everyone and anyone to find something they love. So much so, Nelly dedicated an entire song expressing his love for his Airforce Ones. And, we get it.

The hype is real and the only thing more powerful than the hype? The power of the perfect pair of sneakers.

Die-hard sneaker lovers and even non-sneakerheads can all agree that selecting the right pair of sneakers is a highly personal experience. But what about the shopper looking for a one size fits all sneaker option? Does a one size fit all, fashion-forward, forever fan-favorite pair exist? The answer is yes!

When it comes to the most fashion-forward, error-proof sneaker option, we can’t help but dial-in on the forever fan-favorite: the Nike Free RN.

Hands down, the Nike Free RN 2018 style is the sneaker that ends all sneakers. We can’t help but recommend it to literally everyone. Whether it’s a shopper’s first pair of Nike’s or millionth pair, the classic-yet-chic staple checks every box!

Sneakerheads know the Free RN 2018 running shoe is an updated version of its predecessor and original version, the Free RN 2017. This new and updated version now includes a new adaptive fit upper and flexible sole for a more natural feel than never. This absolutely amazing new benefit is just one of among the neverending list!

The lightweight sneaker is ideal for any and all surfaces, including roads for running! The circular knit upper with spandex creates a hugging fit. The Dynamic Fit technology integrated Flywire cables through the laces for an adaptive, supportive fit. This makes the sneaker flexible in its fit but also equal parts supportive with its lightly padded tongue and a stretchy collar.

We cannot emphasize enough just how flexible and functional this sneaker is.

The soft fabric lining offers great wear inside, with a removable foam insole. When the insole is attached, it offers a Phylon foam in its midsole that delivers not only exceptional cushioning but durability. Even more amazing? The rounded heel mimics the foot’s shape and rolls naturally with the ground. The lightweight, solid rubber under the toe and heel deliver reliable traction and lasting wear for longer miles. Lastly, its tri-star outsole pattern provides optimum flexibility.

So what does all of that even mean, really? The bottom line is the Nike Free RN is an ideal option for runners looking for the most flexible fit on the market. It will comfortably last for miles, as it molds to the foot. We are truly amazed!

It’s safe to say that the fit and function benefits are as endless as the color options available.

For shoppers who often have difficulty choosing between one color over the next, the colorway options for the Nike Free RN’s are the most amazing. Each shoe consists of anywhere from two to four different colors within its design — with the laces, upper sole and bottom sole often mix-and-matched. The available shades include: black/anthracite, black/metallic gold/ vast grey, black/white, blue void/ ghost aqua/indigo force, flash crimson/black/orange peel/white, Gunsmoke/crimson pulse/ atmosphere grey, pink foam/black/ pink rise/white, plum chalk/ true berry/ plum dust and lastly, wolf grey/white/volt.

Call us boring but we can’t help but we can’t help but stay basic. The black/white color option is by far our favorite, but for good reason. We can’t help but think of the endless styling options when pairing them day in and day out. Whether it’s with a sports bra and leggings or throwing on a leather jacket, the classic colors will easily adapt from running to being on the run.

We also will highlight that shoppers looking for a more striking or bold option should definitely consider the flash crimson/black/orange peel/white pair. It is designed with a beautiful coral and orangey, tangerine hue which would be oh-so-beautiful during the spring and summer months!

Much like the neverending benefits and colors, the reviews are just as lengthy! Reviewers seem to all be agreement that these are without a doubt, the most comfortable shoes, ever. One reviewer specifically says it was like running on a memory foam bed. Another reviewer echoes similarly and says it was like wearing pillows on their feet. How amazing!

We could go on and on about the many color options, benefits or reasons why shoppers need to try the Nike Free RN’s but reviewers suggest that shoppers should give them a try to fully see why these are everyone’s go-to-shoe!

Not your style? Check out additional sneaker options at Zappos!



