I could use a little espresso . . . and I’m not referring to a caffeinated drink. Sabrina Carpenter just released her latest single, “Espresso,” and it has the potential to become this summer’s theme song. The 24-year-old singer has been taking the music industry by storm, churning out hit after hit, and she’s been releasing noteworthy music videos to match.

Carpenter’s video for “Espresso” is a vintage summertime dream complete with doting shirtless models, beachside shenanigans and the most adorable warm weather fashions. While the bikinis she wears are dreamy, the dainty dress she wears in the opening scene immediately pulled at my heartstrings. The white, off-the-shoulder frock is equal parts flirty and whimsical, and it totally falls into line with the coquette styles dominating the current fashion trends. One look, and I knew I had to have it. Then I discovered that it’s almost $200. Yikes.

Thankfully, I was able to find a lookalike dress on Amazon for less than $40! The Dokotoo Women’s Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Dress offers the same playful vibe with its billowing sleeves and dainty ruffles, but it features a bit more fabric to make your windswept, Instagram-worthy vacation pictures a reality.

Get the Dokotoo Women’s Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Dress for $37 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

It’s one thing for a dress to look gorgeous. This affordable pick also happens to be extremely comfortable thanks to the soft material and the expertly placed elastic ruching that hugs your curves and allows the dress to expand with you. (Read: You won’t feel uncomfortable after eating a big meal.) I plan on purchasing the white to emulate Carpenter’s ethereal vibes, though I appreciate that this dress comes in 14 beautiful hues ranging from sky blue to sunny yellow and even hot pink.

Shoppers mention that besides being adorable, the silhouette of the dress is also extremely flattering for those with larger busts. Many mention that they’re able to wear it for countless occasions, including date nights, photo shoots and even bachelorette parties. “I usually don’t wear dresses like this, but I wanted to spice up my wardrobe and get something nice for Valentine’s Day,” one happy customer explains. “This dress is worth the money spent. It fit perfectly and was very flattering when paired with a cute little waist belt. It’s also fairly comfortable and doesn’t feel cheap at all. My husband has been begging me to wear it again!”

In the words of Miss Carpenter, this dress will act like espresso, keeping your lover up every night thinking of you. Isn’t that sweet? Shop today!

