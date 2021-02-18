These Thick and Cozy Fleece-Lined Sweats Are a Jogger Dream Come True

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Not all sweatpants are built the same. There are pairs that you wear when it’s warmer outside, ones that are designated for sleeping purposes and others that you rely on to keep you ultra-warm. The winter is still going strong, and although we’re eager for spring sunshine, there’s quite a long way to go.

Luckily, we found the perfect pair of joggers that will make you feel fabulous — despite the brisk temperatures. These sweats from Safort are beyond comfortable, and they have a fleece lining built into them that will ensure you stay toasty as the weather app shows another day of snow showers!

These are some of the simplest, most straightforward sweatpants on the market, but it’s the lining that makes them so special. The interior of these joggers is fully lined with sherpa, which takes them to the next level in the warmth department. You can keep them rolled down in traditional fashion, or fold them up to let the lining peek out!

These sweats are slightly high-waisted and have an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring. Their design stays true to jogger form, with a slim-yet-loose pant leg that’s cuffed at the ankles. They also have pockets on the sides — always a major plus!

These joggers are currently available in dark grey and black, and we’re not mad about the limited color variety. These two shades are the most versatile around, and they’re the ideal options to have on deck. A warning: Shoppers do claim these joggers run large, so if you prefer a slimmer fit, sizing down may be the move. That being said, oversized sweats and joggers have been such a major trend lately. A-list fashionistas and street-style stars are regularly spotted in similar silhouettes, so these joggers are the ultimate buy if you want to channel that cozy and cool vibe!

