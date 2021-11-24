11 Designer Black Friday Deals We Love at Saks Fifth Avenue — Up to 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday is a fantastic time to shop for many essential items, but it’s also the ideal moment to get your hands on designer goodies for a steep discount. Naturally, Saks Fifth Avenue is one of the best places to check out if you’re in the market for some luxury! With that in mind, we found a variety of must-have pieces that you can score right now for up to 50% off. We know, we couldn’t believe it either!

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for the special person on your holiday gift list, you won’t want to miss out on these deals. Check them out below!

This Cashmere Neck Warmer

You can keep your neck nice and toasty and use this as a face warmer at the same time. Plus, Burberry’s signature Nova check rarely goes on sale!

Get the Burberry Vintage Check Cashmere Scarf Snood (originally $260) on sale for $210 with promo code: SGNOVSF at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Trendy Bucket Hat

Bucket hats have been everywhere lately, and you can add this gem to so many looks for a touch of instantly recognizable designer flair!

Get the Burberry Gabriel Vintage Check Bucket Hat (originally $250) on sale for $200 with promo code: SGNOVSF at Saks Fifth Avenue!

These Bejeweled Satin Flats

Timeless is the best word we can use to describe these gorgeous shoes — they’re a keepsake. Manolo Blahniks are the cream of the crop and the bow on top of any shoe collector’s stash!

Get the Manolo Blahnik Hangisi 25 Embellished Satin Flats (originally $955) on sale for $805 with promo code: SGNOVSF at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Longchamp Le Pliage Cuir Doudoune XS Handbag with Strap

A Longchamp bag is always a wise investment, and this updated take is oh-so-sophisticated!

Get the Longchamp Le Pliage Cuir Doudoune XS Handbag with strap (originally $640) on sale for $448 with promo code: SGNOVSF at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Rich Eye Cream

This eye cream will come in handy when the winter weather causes dry skin. Kiehl’s is suitable for so many skin types and also makes a great gift!

Get the Kiehl’s Since 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado (originally starting at $32) on sale for prices starting at $25 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

These Faux-Leather Scrunchies

Didn’t you hear that scrunchies are back and better than ever? Elevate your basic hair tie game with this set!

Get the Apparis 3-Piece Yuki Vegan Leather Scrunchie Set (originally $42) on sale for $29 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Cashmere Wrap

You can wear this as a light layer when it’s warmer outside or use it as a scarf!

Get the rag & bone Fringe-Trim Cashmere Poncho (originally $495) on sale for $371 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

These Shearling Mittens

Keep your hands warm in style with these faux-suede and shearling mittens. Obsessed!

Get the Apparis Adley Faux Shearling & Suede Mittens (originally $46) on sale for $32 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

These Retro Jeans

Nailing the ’90s vibe is what we’re all trying to do, and these jeans make it easier than ever.

Get the GOOD AMERICAN Good ’90s Loose Jeans (originally $179) on sale for $134 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Classic A-Line Dress

This dress can be worn year-round and in a variety of settings — talk about a staple!

Get the STAUD Wells Midi Dress (originally $285) on sale for prices starting at $120 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Adorable Baby Onesie

If you know anyone who recently gave birth, this adorable onesie would make such a sweet gift!

Get the Polo Ralph Lauren Baby Girl’s Polo Bear Footie (originally $33) on sale for $23 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

