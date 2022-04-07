Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sales are always exciting, but the stakes are even higher when they involve all things designer! With that in mind, Saks is having a major flash sale right now — and they have so many goods up for grabs at seriously discounted prices. You may be able to save as much as 75% on some of today’s most coveted luxury fashion items!

This is a limited-time event, so if you want to score, you’ll have to start shopping now. If you’re in need of some direction, we picked out our absolute favorites from the sale for you to snag below!

This Fun Party Dress

If you’re looking for an ensemble to wear to a festive bash, this is the one! The dress has both feathers and animal print — how could anyone feel drab while wearing it?

Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Feather Trim Lace Minidress (originally $495) on sale for $123 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Roomy Leather Tote

This shopper-style tote bag is large enough to pack in everything you need if you’re heading to the office or traveling on a weekend getaway!

Get the COACH Field Colorblock Quilted Leather Tote (originally $550) on sale for $239 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Summery Maxi Dress

Hello, summer vibes! We’re beyond excited to don this stunning maxi dress once the weather finally warms up.

Get the Alice + Olivia Mae Halter Tiered Maxi Dress (originally $440) on sale for $164 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

These Fuzzy Slides

These shearling slides are the ultimate slippers for the spring and summer. Better yet, the sole is thick enough to wear these shoes outside if you’re in a cozy mood!

Get the Tory Burch Jeweled Logo Shearling Slides (originally $298) on sale for $129 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Cozy Knit Poncho

This is the ideal sweater to wear on slightly chilly days. It can keep you warm, but the poncho silhouette still makes it feel breathable!

Get the rag & bone Varsity Wool Zip Poncho (originally $450) on sale for $315 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Chic Bodysuit

We are already obsessed with bodysuits, but a velvet one is a total game-changer. The material instantly gives this simple garment a luxe upgrade!

Get the Commando Velvet V-Neck Bodysuit (originally $98) on sale for $59 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

These Distressed Jeans

Skinny jeans like this pair will always be a mainstay in our wardrobes, no matter what the current denim trends are. We’re in love with the high-rise fit and the vintage distressing is totally swoon-worthy!

Get the Joe’s Jeans The Honor Distressed Skinny Jeans (originally $198) on sale for $86 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

These Ultra-Comfy Thongs

It’s never a bad idea to invest in your undergarments, and as far a thongs go, these are some of the best! They’re beyond comfy and come in a one-size-fits-most style, so you won’t have to worry about a too-tight fit. Jennifer Aniston even reportedly loves Hanky Panky!

Get the Hanky Panky Low Rise 5-Pack Signature Lace Thongs (originally $98) on sale for $59 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

These Trendy Shades

New sunnies can make you feel unstoppable, and we can tell that this pair packs a punch! They’re super on-trend on up for grabs for a wildly discounted price.

Get the Kamo 606 54MM Oval Sunglasses (originally $365) on sale for $91 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Compact Wallet

If you only have a couple of cards that you need to carry around, a wallet like this one is ideal!

Get the Marc Jacobs The Snapshot Tie-Dye Coated Leather Wallet (originally $125) on sale for $62 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out everything thats currently on sale at Saks Fifth Avenue here!

