Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Happy Thanksgiving! We have so much to be thankful for this year — Taylor Swift‘s new relationship, Beyoncé‘s Renaissance tour, Barbie fever, and of course, Black Friday! This is our Roman Empire. Discounts and deductions are always on our mind!

Related: The Best Amazon Thanksgiving Deals Include Dyson Airwraps and Beats Headphones Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Amazon’s week-long Black Friday event is chugging along — yes, even on Thanksgiving! Whether you’re looking for a distraction while waiting for dinner or need something relaxing to do after you’ve finished up your pumpkin pie, we’re here […]

Even though tomorrow is technically the biggest day for deals, you can get a head start on shopping sales with these early markdowns from Saks Off Fifth (shop all of the fabulous finds here!)! Save up to 90% select designer styles, from Calvin Klein to Calypso. We rounded up our favorite bestselling finds below so you can grab all of your holiday gifts in one go.

DH New York Knit Shrug and Tank Set

Was $225 You Save 84% On Sale: $36 See It!

Vince Camuto Leather Crossbody Bag

Was $128 You Save 72% On Sale: $36 See It!

Apparis Faux Fur Coat

Was $320 You Save 69% On Sale: $99 See It!

Calvin Klein Cable Knit Sweater

Was $90 You Save 66% On Sale: $31 See It!

Saks Fifth Avenue 14K Gold-Plated Sterling Silver Huggie Earrings

Was $119 You Save 77% On Sale: $27 See It!

Related: The Best Black Friday Deals of 2023 Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Calvin Klein Ruched Sleeve Blazer

Was $149 You Save 82% On Sale: $27 See It!

Bailey44 Vegan Leather Pants

Was $278 You Save 84% On Sale: $45 See It!

Helmut Lang Rib Knit Dress

Was $395 You Save 77% On Sale: $90 See It!

Calypso Tiered Sundress

Was $144 You Save 65% On Sale: $50 See It!

Saks Fifth Avenue Braided Leather Heels

Was $80 You Save 73% On Sale: $22 See It!

MacDuggal Puff Sleeve Sequin Gown

Was $598 You Save 63% On Sale: $220 See It!

Related: Master List: The Best Early Black Friday Deals Available Now Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Black Friday 2023 has already begun! Due to the absolute madness that befalls the shopping holiday year after year, so many retailers have already dropped their November mega-deals, giving us extra time to shop. We’ll set you up […]

Something Navy Linen-Blend Smocked Top

Was $135 You Save 90% On Sale: $13 See It!

Rails Striped Linen Mini Dress

Was $188 You Save 86% On Sale: $27 See It!

Saks Fifth Avenue Floral Midi Dress

Was $60 You Save 63% On Sale: $22 See It!

Marc Fisher Woven Heeled Sandals

Was $150 You Save 79% On Sale: $31 See It!

Related: Shop 15 Fabulous Finds From Anthropologie's Black Friday Sale Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. While I love all of the discounts Amazon and Nordstrom offer for Black Friday, I look forward to Anthropologie’s Black Friday deals the most. This year, Anthropologie decided to drop their much-anticipated sale a few days early (lucky […]

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us