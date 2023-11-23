Your account
Shop the 15 Best Black Friday Designer Deals From Saks Off Fifth — Up to 90% Off

Saks Off Fifth Black Friday deals
Happy Thanksgiving! We have so much to be thankful for this year — Taylor Swift‘s new relationship, Beyoncé‘s Renaissance tour, Barbie fever, and of course, Black Friday! This is our Roman Empire. Discounts and deductions are always on our mind!

Even though tomorrow is technically the biggest day for deals, you can get a head start on shopping sales with these early markdowns from Saks Off Fifth (shop all of the fabulous finds here!)! Save up to 90% select designer styles, from Calvin Klein to Calypso. We rounded up our favorite bestselling finds below so you can grab all of your holiday gifts in one go.

DH New York Knit Shrug and Tank Set

shrug tank set
Saks Off Fifth
Was $225You Save 84%
On Sale: $36
See It!

Vince Camuto Leather Crossbody Bag

leather crossbody bag
Saks Off Fifth
Was $128You Save 72%
On Sale: $36
See It!

Apparis Faux Fur Coat

Apparis coat
Saks Off Fifth
Was $320You Save 69%
On Sale: $99
See It!

Calvin Klein Cable Knit Sweater

Calvin Klein sweater
Saks Off Fifth
Was $90You Save 66%
On Sale: $31
See It!

Saks Fifth Avenue 14K Gold-Plated Sterling Silver Huggie Earrings

gold hoop earrings
Saks Off Fifth
Was $119You Save 77%
On Sale: $27
See It!

Calvin Klein Ruched Sleeve Blazer

Calvin Klein blazer
Saks Off Fifth
Was $149You Save 82%
On Sale: $27
See It!

Bailey44 Vegan Leather Pants

vegan leather pants
Saks Off Fifth
Was $278You Save 84%
On Sale: $45
See It!

Helmut Lang Rib Knit Dress

Helmut Lang rib knit dress
Saks Off Fifth
Was $395You Save 77%
On Sale: $90
See It!

Calypso Tiered Sundress

Calypso sundress
Saks Off Fifth
Was $144You Save 65%
On Sale: $50
See It!

Saks Fifth Avenue Braided Leather Heels

braided leather heels
Saks Off Fifth
Was $80You Save 73%
On Sale: $22
See It!

MacDuggal Puff Sleeve Sequin Gown

MacDuggal sequin gown
Saks Off Fifth
Was $598You Save 63%
On Sale: $220
See It!

Something Navy Linen-Blend Smocked Top

Something Navy top
Saks Off Fifth
Was $135You Save 90%
On Sale: $13
See It!

Rails Striped Linen Mini Dress

Rails mini dress
Saks Off Fifth
Was $188You Save 86%
On Sale: $27
See It!

Saks Fifth Avenue Floral Midi Dress

floral midi dress
Saks Off Fifth
Was $60You Save 63%
On Sale: $22
See It!

Marc Fisher Woven Heeled Sandals

Marc Fisher sandals
Saks Off Fifth
Was $150You Save 79%
On Sale: $31
See It!

